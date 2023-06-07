The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Fabian Simiyu

Vivian says that she was not prepared for everything that unfolded between her and Sam West

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian

Singer Vivian, in an interview with media personality Lynn Ngugi on June 7, candidly revealed that everything in her life fell apart when she ended her relationship with her ex, Sam West.

Recommended articles

She expressed that she was unprepared for the aftermath, particularly the loss of a partner she had grown accustomed to working with.

She further explained that she used to spend most of her time with Sam due to their working conditions, as he also served as her marketer.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

"Ideally, a proper marriage you have to synergize. You have to create a proper foundation but you also have to synergize. For me as a musician how I would handle things in a business perspective," Vivian said.

Vivian also revealed that she had a poor contract during that time, but fortunately, she managed to get out of it at the beginning of this year, 2023.

She then expressed that she is now a single mother once again, though she wished the breakup could have been more amicable.

Vivian candidly stated that the separation process was somewhat hostile as Sam walked out of the marriage, despite her having done the same earlier in their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sam West
Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

"Even as he walked out, initially we tried to repair and we even had a few meetings. I think what relationships do is that they force you to grow," Vivian added.

Vivian continued to express that she felt bitter and angry when Sam left because she believed they had a strong commitment, only to see him become uncommitted after their breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she eventually realized that Sam was also experiencing pain, which prompted her to delve into understanding how men and women experience hurt differently.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

Vivian maintained that she chose to release any feelings of spite towards Sam because she didn't want it to consume her internally. She decided to let go with love.

She also dismissed rumors that Sam left because she couldn't bear him a child. She clarified that their initial plan was to integrate their two children first, as they both entered the marriage with a child from their respective previous relationships.

However, circumstances did not unfold as they had hoped.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox