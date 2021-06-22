Journalist Sharon Barang’a show-off the Mansion she built for her parents

The former NTV reporter shared a photo of the house that is almost complete, stating that she began the project in 2020. In her post, a thankful Ms Barang’a expressed gratitude to the almighty God for enabling her put together the whole project.

“I built my parents a house. Finally my 2020 testimony video is up.

In 2020, I began a special project of building my parents a house. The project of a 4 bedroomed bungalow is almost complete. My gratitude is to God who enabled me do this for my parents. I hope & pray this video inspires someone out there 🙏

Plus msidharau girl child, hata sisi tunaweza come through for our people & society” shared Sharon Barang’a.

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a Pulse Live Kenya

80% Complete

In a separate narration she said; “I started building this House last year in March, when we had the first lock down as a country…This was my gift for them and it is a Four-Bedroom house that is completely self-contained. Wiring is done, plumbing g is done. Its 80% done and fairly comfortable for anyone who want to live in. and in fact my mother is already living inside” said Ms Barang;a in part.

The TV47 reporter went on to reveal that the day she received the roofing materials for the house, her ailing father passed on, something that took a toll on her.

“On the day that they were delivering the roofing material for this house, Friday June 2020, is the same date that my Dad passed on. It’s one of the things that really hurt me. I was like I’m building this house for my parents and my Dad can’t even stay inside or sleep in one night, you can imagine who devastating that was” She narrated.

Sharon Barang'a show off the house she built for her parents Pulse Live Kenya

In a 15 Minutes’ video, the Award-Winning journalist also gave her fans and followers a tour of the house.

New Job

In October 2020, the Award-winning Journalist landed a new job with TV47, months after she was sacked by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

At TV47, Barang’a heads the Education desk.

“...Well, God heard your prayers. I am now part of the fastest growing TV station in the country, TV47 Kenya. I join the team as the head of Education desk/Snr. reporter. I intend to walk this journey with you and so I welcome all kinds of feedback especially on Education stories/special features on education.

Wale mlikuwa mnaniambia..."we miss your stories, mara we miss your voice or you miss this face 😀 you now know where to find me. Honestly, hata mimi nilikuwa nimewahata sana. God bless you all. Love you all” reads part of Sharon Barang’a announcement.

Hard times

In July 2020, Barang’a disclosed that she was going through a hard time after being sacked barely two weeks after losing her dad.

“I have lost my dad & job in one month...it is well. I am hanging in there. Thank you all for the calls, msgs & prayers,” reads Sharon Barang’a’s tweet.