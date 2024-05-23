The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Victor Kanyari has stirred up significant controversy with his actions online, pushing the limits of what many believe is appropriate for a religious leader: He now faces a ban a ban on TikTok!

Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari
Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari

In recent times, Pastor Victor Kanyari has stirred up significant controversy with his actions online, pushing the limits of what many believe is appropriate for a religious leader.

Recommended articles

Two incidents, in particular, have captured public attention and sparked widespread debate.

The first incident occurred during a Sunday service, where a female TikToker named Faith M Peters presented Kanyari with unexpected gifts: A packet of condoms, panty liners, and Arimis petroleum jelly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari
Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

Kanyari accepted the gifts and unwrapped them right there on the pulpit. This act triggered mixed reactions from the congregation and viewers online.

Asked why she presented such gifts, the single mother of two defended her actions, claiming her love for Pastor Kanyari was genuine and her intentions were misunderstood.

She explained that the controversial gifts were meant to raise awareness about safe intercourse, emphasizing the challenges pastors face in purchasing such items due to fear of judgment.

To the surprise of many, she declared her love for the pastor, who became single after divorcing her ex-wife Betty Bayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love Pastor Kanyari. I will always love him. He's my daddy... He's so real. He speaks the truth... I have a date set for our wedding. I want him so bad. He's my father, spiritual father, and I want him to be my husband."

TikToker Faith Peter, woman who gave Pastor Kanyari controversial gifts in church
TikToker Faith Peter, woman who gave Pastor Kanyari controversial gifts in church Pulse Live Kenya

The second incident that caused a stir involved an attempted exorcism. Kanyari bizarrely addressed the topic of sexuality when he tried to 'change' a gay TikToker named Mpenzi Chokuu.

The exorcism was an unusual mix of religious proclamations and military jargon. Kanyari shouted words like 'fire!' and made references to grenades and machine guns, which left many viewers baffled.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some found the performance amusing, others were offended, feeling it was a disrespectful approach to a serious topic.

Many Kenyans have expressed dissatisfaction, accusing controversial pastor Kanyari of deviating from his primary role of preaching and focusing on sensational content instead.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

While advising against the use of TikTok among his church members, Kanyari has in the past defended his presence on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor, who has been a TikTok user for several weeks, clarified that his aim is not to chase monetary gain but to connect with the youth.

According to him, many young people on TikTok are being led astray, and his mission is to reach out to them.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

However, many Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction, accusing him of deviating from his primary role of preaching and focusing on sensational content instead.

In the wake of all these complaints, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya Ezekiel Mutua has revealed intention to ban Pastor Kanyari from TikTok and have him arrested.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Vivian's selfie moment with Steve Harvey divides fans [Photo]

Vivian's selfie moment with Steve Harvey divides fans [Photo]

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

Author Robert Kiyosaki's eye-opening moment during first trip to Kenya

Author Robert Kiyosaki's eye-opening moment during first trip to Kenya

Top 10 hottest Kenyan celeb couples in 2024

Top 10 hottest Kenyan celeb couples in 2024

6 breakthrough moments that elevated Eddie Butita's comedy career

6 breakthrough moments that elevated Eddie Butita's comedy career

OPINION: Does Benny Hinn deserve forgiveness after apology for false prophecies?

OPINION: Does Benny Hinn deserve forgiveness after apology for false prophecies?

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo

Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani

Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start