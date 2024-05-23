Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Two incidents, in particular, have captured public attention and sparked widespread debate.

Kanyari receives controversial gifts in church

The first incident occurred during a Sunday service, where a female TikToker named Faith M Peters presented Kanyari with unexpected gifts: A packet of condoms, panty liners, and Arimis petroleum jelly.

Kanyari accepted the gifts and unwrapped them right there on the pulpit. This act triggered mixed reactions from the congregation and viewers online.

Asked why she presented such gifts, the single mother of two defended her actions, claiming her love for Pastor Kanyari was genuine and her intentions were misunderstood.

She explained that the controversial gifts were meant to raise awareness about safe intercourse, emphasizing the challenges pastors face in purchasing such items due to fear of judgment.

To the surprise of many, she declared her love for the pastor, who became single after divorcing her ex-wife Betty Bayo.

"I love Pastor Kanyari. I will always love him. He's my daddy... He's so real. He speaks the truth... I have a date set for our wedding. I want him so bad. He's my father, spiritual father, and I want him to be my husband."

Kanyari's controversial exorcism

The second incident that caused a stir involved an attempted exorcism. Kanyari bizarrely addressed the topic of sexuality when he tried to 'change' a gay TikToker named Mpenzi Chokuu.

The exorcism was an unusual mix of religious proclamations and military jargon. Kanyari shouted words like 'fire!' and made references to grenades and machine guns, which left many viewers baffled.

While some found the performance amusing, others were offended, feeling it was a disrespectful approach to a serious topic.

Many Kenyans have expressed dissatisfaction, accusing controversial pastor Kanyari of deviating from his primary role of preaching and focusing on sensational content instead.

Pastor Kanyari's TikTok fame, should he be banned?

While advising against the use of TikTok among his church members, Kanyari has in the past defended his presence on the platform.

The pastor, who has been a TikTok user for several weeks, clarified that his aim is not to chase monetary gain but to connect with the youth.

According to him, many young people on TikTok are being led astray, and his mission is to reach out to them.

