Media Personality Kamene Goro has disclosed that she may not want to have kids in future.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan sought to find out if the Kiss 100 presenter has kids, and inquiring what prompted her to say she was not looking forward to having children.

“Do you have kids? Am a big fan of Kiss in the morning Kamene and Jalang’o, you people are a vibe,” said the fan.

The statement prompted Ms Goro to respond; “No Kids... I actually may not want to ever have kids…and thanks for the support”.

Ms Goro’s response sparked mixed reactions among her fans, a section arguing that everybody knows what’s best for them; while others felt that she has the capacity, and financial muscle to take care of kids.

Reactions;

beckiegithae “Being a mum is the best job ever😭😭😭😭”

bandanafather “😂😂na hawa wenye hawana pesa wanataka mimba wafukuzwe kwao😂😂”

its_keitany ‘Nini usumbua watu😂😂😂😂 unauliza kuhusu watoto wa watu🚮🚮🚮🚮 kenyaa😂😂”

wamboi_jumah “Let her stand with her personal decisions..iko tuu sawa”

_kikuyu.clout_ ‘😂😂😂😂😂waaah disappointment iko huku”

hennessy_barb “Cause there is no one to give her worth😂”

lillian_pendo “Her life her choice, kwani si kila mtu ako na life yake? 🙌”

Most romantic

Just the other day, Kamene disclosed the most romantic thing her Tanzanian ex-husband ever did for her.

The radio girl said that the ex-hubby hired a whole Island just for the two of them for a whole weekend, during one of her Birthdays.

“It was around my birthday and long story short he went and hired a whole island for just me and him. I didn’t know he told me we were going to Dar es Salaam and we get there and we are chilling there for like a whole day and then there’s another Island we flew to on a small plane then got on to a boat for a whole hour. And it’s this really beautiful Island, it’s called Thanda. It’s really small in the middle of somewhere in Tanzania. A whole weekend. It was the most amazing thing,” said Kamene Goro.

However, in a previous interview she disclosed that they parted ways with her filthy rich ex-husband weeks to their white wedding.