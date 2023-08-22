The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Amos Robi

Mutua also celebrated his family who he said have contributed greatly to his growth

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua is celebrating a significant milestone today as he marks his 53rd birthday.

Recommended articles

In a post shared on his social media platforms, Mutua expressed his gratitude for another year of life, reflecting on the journey that brought him to this point and acknowledging the people who have shaped his path.

Amidst the well-wishes and celebratory messages, Mutua took a moment to offer his sincere appreciation to his mother, whose love has nurtured him.

"Special thanks to my wonderful and beautiful mother for being in labour and giving birth to me 53 years ago today - August 22nd - and nursing and nurturing me," Mutua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equally important in shaping his character and outlook, Mutua recognised the influence of his father.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

He expressed gratitude for his father's positive disposition, as well as for the values instilled in him during his upbringing.

"I thank my dad for his jokes and happy spirit and for bringing me up in an upright manner," Mutua shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutua's sentiments extended to his siblings, relatives, and the shared experiences that have strengthened their bonds. He acknowledged the significance of these relationships, emphasising their ongoing importance in his life.

"Thanks to my siblings and relatives for all we have shared and will continue to share," Mutua expressed.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

One of the most touching aspects of Mutua's post was his appreciation for his children. He marvelled at the unique ways in which they reflect his own traits and expressed his deep gratitude for their unwavering love.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am amazed how much of me they have in them and I am full of gratitude," Mutua shared, highlighting the special connection he shares with his children.

The birthday message also extended to those who have come and gone in his life, acknowledging their contributions to his growth and development.

"To those who have been in and out of my life and made me better - Ahsante. My friends (and I am lucky to have genuine friends), the adventure continues," he said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Court issues orders over CS Alfred Mutua's smelly toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

In a final note, Mutua expressed his current state of contentment and gratitude. "I am at a very good place in life - happy, peaceful, content, and grateful," he concluded.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Zari slams Ugandan blogger who underwent weight loss procedure

Zari slams Ugandan blogger who underwent weight loss procedure

Truth behind Ghetto Radio's abrupt decision to cancel DJ Fatxo's interview

Truth behind Ghetto Radio's abrupt decision to cancel DJ Fatxo's interview

Sheryl Gabriella tell-all on ex's betrayal & her relationship with Nduthi Guy

Sheryl Gabriella tell-all on ex's betrayal & her relationship with Nduthi Guy

Willis Raburu announces new 'Wabebe' show to air at the same time as 10/10

Willis Raburu announces new 'Wabebe' show to air at the same time as 10/10

Sonko cautions supporters tattooing his face on their bodies

Sonko cautions supporters tattooing his face on their bodies

WATCH: Musical talent evident in Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi's firstborn son

WATCH: Musical talent evident in Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi's firstborn son

How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

How Dem Wa Facebook's affection for Khaligraph Jones cost her love

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder