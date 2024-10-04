Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house

Former KTN News health editor and medical doctor, Dr. Mercy Korir, has made a significant leap in her career by taking on a new role as the Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief at Willow Health Media.

In a LinkedIn post, Dr. Korir announced her new position, expressing her excitement about leading a platform dedicated to health journalism.

"I’m happy to share that I started a new position as Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief at Willow Health Media!" she stated.

Willow Health Media, which positions itself as an editorially independent outlet, is focused on delivering health journalism across various platforms, including broadcast and social media.

Dr. Korir’s leadership is expected to steer the outlet toward becoming a leading voice in health journalism.

Dr Mercy Korir Pulse Live Kenya

Her responsibilities as CEO and Editor-in-Chief include driving the strategy to position Willow Health Media as a go-to source for health information and leading a team dedicated to producing content for broadcast and social media platforms.

The new media house has received support from the Gates Foundation’s Global Media Partnerships program, further strengthening its capacity to produce high-impact health journalism.

Dr. Korir’s extensive media and health background

Dr. Mercy Korir brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Before joining Willow Health Media, she served as the Business Development Manager at AAR Hospital, where she was responsible for increasing brand awareness and driving revenue growth.

She successfully implemented strategic business development, marketing, public relations, and corporate social responsibility plans to enhance the hospital’s reach and customer experience.

Her media career, however, spans years in health journalism.

Dr Mercy Korir Pulse Live Kenya

Between July 2020 and November 2022, she worked as the Health and Science Editor at The Standard Group, where she managed the Health & Science Desk and oversaw the production of health-related content for print, TV, and digital platforms.

Her notable achievements include generating revenue through strategic partnerships and mentoring the next generation of health and science journalists.

Prior to this, Dr. Korir was a health reporter and anchor at KTN News, where she gained recognition for her in-depth coverage of health issues.

Her work earned her accolades such as the prestigious Uzalendo Award, granted by the Kenyan government for her contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Mercy Korir Pulse Live Kenya