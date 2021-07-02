Former Tahidi High actress Miss Morgan’s hard-hitting message to Omosh (Video)

In a short clip seen by Pulse Live, Miss Morgan asked Omosh to style up and appreciate those who helped him in the first place when he was in need.

"First of all, this is to Omosh, my brother we had this discussion and I told you when you asked for help, society came through for you. Because you were once King of TV, you were one of the big names in Kenya. But I saw your ungratefulness and this is what hurt me most.

"You are a crying wolf, you are disappointing many people. I will tell you this for free, we were in that situation most of us. Some chose to accept help and they got help, some chose to change and they are changing their lives, some chose not to get into the addiction and they are thriving” posed Miss Morgan.

Angel Waruinge Morgan aka Miss Morgan Pulse Live Kenya

The former Tahidi Principal added that Omosh’s behaviour of asking for help from time to time, was also affecting other actors who are now being insulted for no good reason.

“Out of what you are doing, you are hurting a big circle. You are hurting your family, your extended family, you are hurting yourself, you are hurting your former colleagues because we also get trolled because of this. You said you are a man of God, you are also hurting your own God. Omosh, I am requesting you to accept that you need help. It has to come from you. Because you do realize 70 percent of healing starts with you," pointed out Miss Morgan.

The actress went on to state that it not too late for Omosh to make a U-turn, reminding him that the world owes him nothing.

''Omosh people are not talking the way they do because of anything, you have disappointed the whole nation, I need you to style up, it is never too late. And this world owes nobody a living, do not feel entitled. Do you know what many Kenyans would have done with the help that you got? Wacha kusema ni Madeni.. there is a place niliskia unapewa kazi Garissa unasema naenda Garissa kufanya nini…sikusomei, I’m disappointed. Stop bringing tears to other people,” Miss Morgan said.

Tahidi High's Miss Morgan to unveil own show weeks after opening up on battling Depression and Alcoholism Pulse Live Kenya

I'm Sorry

On June 30th 2021, Omosh apologized to Kenyans, promising to never beg again

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do… ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia... Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

"Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.