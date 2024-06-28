I went back to a man who dared to show his nakedness to my daughter - Fridah Kajala

According to Fridah, she can never forgive herself for allowing Harmonize back into their lives despite knowing he had shown his nakedness to her daughter.

Fridah Kajala's heartbreaking confession

In a vulnerable moment during their reality show 'Behind the Gram', Fridah detailed the events of the day when the incident occurred. She expressed deep regret and sorrow over her actions.

"I went back to a man who dared to show his nakedness to my daughter. Because even when I remember that day we were inside, we were sleeping, my daughter and I. That day, I couldn't sleep, and Paula couldn't sleep either. I had to hold her all night while she lay on my lap because she didn't understand what was happening. When I remember that day, I realise I valued love more than my child. And this is something I can never forgive myself for. Never!" Fridah said.

When Fridah Kajala clarified relationship between Harmonize & Paula

These statements come almost two years after Fridah clarified that her daughter did not have any sexual intercourse with Harmonize.

Allegations that Harmonize may have been involved with both mother and daughter first surfaced when reports emerged that the singer seduced Paula and shared his nudes while he was also romantically involved with Fridah.

In an interview with Zamaradi TV in August 2023, Fridah Kajala maintained that the claims were false. She noted that it pained them to see such lies being spread across the media.

When asked about the one thing she wished was never talked about online, Fridah responded, clarifying that claims Harmonize was involved with both of them were a painful lie that caused them immense pain.

"Even Paula herself is very hurt by it. Saying that Paula and I shared... that he dated both of us. It is something that hurts her deeply because it is not true and it never happened. It hurts her so much.

"She sometimes sits and tells me, 'Mom, this thing hurts me.' I am an adult and can ignore it, but for her, seeing those comments hurts twice as much. So, I feel bad for her," she said.

Paula's new beginning

This revelation comes just weeks after Paula Kajala welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, singer Marioo.

Fridah Kajala ended her relationship with Harmonize in October 2022, just a few months after their much-publicised engagement.

The relationship had been marred by numerous controversies, and this latest revelation adds another layer to their tumultuous history.