ADVERTISEMENT
Paula Kajala breaks silence on pregnancy with Marioo, requests baby shopping

Expressing her excitement, Paula Kajala requested a friend to assist in purchasing baby items from the United States.

Tanzanian model and actress Paula Kajala, alongside her boyfriend, singer Marioo, have become the talk of the town as they joyously embrace the journey to parenthood.

Despite initial attempts to keep their pregnancy under wraps, the couple's happiness shines through, and the revelation has captivated fans and gossip enthusiasts alike.

Tanzanian entertainment guru Mambe Kimambi has been closely monitoring the couple's journey, revealing that Paula Kajala is expecting.

Paula Kajala finally clarifies pregnancy news after Marioo's post, Fridah reacts

Despite their efforts to downplay the rumours, Mambe claims to have caught the couple attending clinics multiple times.

The couple denied the pregnancy initially, maintaining a low profile even as the gossip mill buzzed with speculations.

Mambe Kimambi took to Instagram to share her findings, highlighting how she has been on the trail of Paula and Marioo's pregnancy.

According to Mambe's post, the couple vehemently denied the pregnancy during their visits to the clinic, going to great lengths to keep their secret.

However, the truth came to light as they were spotted donning parachute-like outfits, seemingly to conceal the growing baby bump.

"Mimba ya Paula toka siku imeingia sisi habari tunayo. Tumeshawakamata clinic mara kibao. Tulishamkata Kajala na Paula clinic. Tulishamkata Marioo na Paula clinic, eti wakakaa mbali mbali kama hawajuani wakati wambea wangu wanawa zoom tu...... Wakakataa weee kuwa hakuna mimba ila sasa hivi wanavaa maparachuti tuu... Nyie Kajala soon anakuwa Bibi wa taifa..." Mange wrote.

Responding to Mambe's revelations, Paula Kajala confirmed her pregnancy by leaving a comment on the post.

Expressing her excitement, she requested Mambe to assist in purchasing baby items from the United States, sending a list directly to her.

"Kuna list ya vitu vya mtoto nakutumia dm we kama bibi yake umnunulie kutoka marekani" she said.

Frida Kajala puts claims of sharing Harmonize with daughter Paula to rest with the truth

Mambe Kimambi, known for her wit and humour, responded playfully to Paula Kajala's comment.

She assured Kajala that as the grandmother-to-be, she would spare no expense and even promised to send a luxurious Dior stroller for the baby.

Marioo, born as Omary Ally Mwanga, has steadily risen to fame in the Tanzanian music industry. Known for his infectious Amapiano beats and catchy lyrics, he has gained a massive following.

Paula, on the other hand, hails from a family deeply rooted in the Tanzanian entertainment industry. She is the daughter of Frida Kajala, a highly respected actress in Tanzanian cinema.

The couple's love story came to the public's attention in May 2023, and they have since become a prominent celebrity couple, earning themselves the endearing nickname Romeo and Juliet.

Their relationship has captivated fans and the media, making them one of the most talked-about pairs in Tanzanian entertainment.

