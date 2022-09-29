Fridah Kajala's response to divorce suit by Harmonize's ex-wife

Sarah who is of Italian descent landed in Tanzania and was spotted at Dar-es-Salaam law courts where she is pushing to get part of the Uno hit maker’s wealth.

Harmonize reacting to the move by his ex-wife said he was surprised that Sarah was demanding part of his wealth yet she left him with nothing and had to even seek refuge at her current fiancé's home.

“She is suing me for marrying her, she wants me to share my wealth, wealth which I don’t know about. After our separation, I began sleeping at your place, where was the wealth she is demanding,” Harmonize wrote addressing her fiancé, Fridah Kajala.

Singer Harmonize and fiancé Fridah Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Kajala asked Harmonize to disregard the move by Sarah.

"Leave her alone" Kajala wrote.

Harmonize wedded Sarah in 2019 in Muslim wedding tradition before they, later on, held a white wedding reception party.

The couple however parted ways in 2020 after Harmonize revealed he had a child out of wedlock, after parting ways Sarah revealed she had withstood a lot from her husband and could not take it anymore.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who did not appreciate people who help him.

ece-auto-gen

“I married you cause i loved you, you we’re everything to me and i chose you just the way you we’re .. i gave you all my love and I did my best for your happiness something that you didn’t do for me at all.... day by day i found you we’re e completely different and you don’t have any respect for anybody ... you didn’t even know how to keep a wife like me or to be proud of one person who give you the good life..and you don’t know how to respect people who really do love you and the ones who are there to support you... most of the time i found out that your just lie and fake it.

I advise you learn to appreciate and respect what people they do for you.🙏🙏" Sarah said after her separation from Harmonize.