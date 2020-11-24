Award-winning Health Journalist Purity Museo shared her experience of battling Covid-19, highlighting the stigma that is associated with the deadly virus after spending one month in self-isolation.

In a series of tweets, the KBC channel 1 news anchor narrated that a good number of her friends disappeared after she went public that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“When I was confirmed positive for COVID-19, I struggled with severe headache, fever, body pains, loss of smell. Two days after the results, I began to diarrhea, experience back pains and witnessed a serious rash on my face. The problem was the stigma. I was called and asked ‘ I hope you did not infect me with the virus!’ I at some point had to switch off my phone. When you test positive, people think you are careless and did not take caution. My job put me a risk of getting the virus. Even experts are getting the virus. Let’s not be insensitive with COVID-19 patients. Anecdotal evidence has shown that stigma could make people hide their status or delay seeking treatment. Friends disappeared” Friends disappeared” wrote Purity Museo.

New Venture

Ms Museo pointed out that while in Isolation, she decided to embark on a journey of writing a book called #YouWillOvercome, with the aim of encouraging those battling the novel Coronavirus.

“COVID-19 Pushed me into NEW WIN! I am an author. What did the pandemic push you to? The book is by the way available. DM to order or go to Instagram page. you_will-overcome. Or simply call, text or WhatsApp 0726311050.

This book is dedicated to all COVID-19 Patients around the world trying to figure out how, when they will overcome the deadly disease. I was positive, I OVERCAME. To all survivors and victims of any forms of injustices. #YouWillOvercome

As COVID-19 patient, the stigma, fear of death has taken toll of me. I decided to use the isolation period to write about my journey. Not only as COVID-19 patient but personal life/career journey as well. I hope it will inspire you and for sure #YouWillOvercome” added Ms Museo.

Negative

She went on to say that she is happy to have recovered from the virus, as the past one month was not easy for her.

“When I tested positive for COVID-19 in October, I could not sleep for two days. I was scared. Now I have tested negative and I have lacked sleep for two days just because am so happy and grateful to God. Last night I woke up in the middle of the night to confirm with my results whether am truly negative. Feels like a dream after a month of isolation” added Ms Museo.

