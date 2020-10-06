Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) News Anchor Purity Museo has disclosed that she once worked as a house help in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ms Museo said that as a house help, she cooked, washed clothes and cleaned the big house owned by a Kikuyu woman and her Egyptian husband.

She did this because she had a dream to become a journalist, and she had to work to raise school fees to study journalism.

This girl was once a house help in Mtwapa – KBC’s Purity Museo

She then called on people out here to never give up on their aspirations.

“This girl was once a house girl to a beautiful Kikuyu lady and her Egyptian husband in Mtwapa. Cooking for them, washing those clothes, their big house with gladness because I had a dream: By all means I had to get school fees to study Journalism and be where I am. NEVER GIVE UP,” wrote Purity Museo.

This comes a few days after she disclosed that she was once told that Broadcast Journalism was never for people who schooled in the village like her.

She went on to say that after being told she wouldn’t make it in broadcast Journalism, she worked on her village weaknesses, and this brought her to the news desk at KBC.

This girl was once a house help in Mtwapa – KBC’s Purity Museo

“No matter what they tell you, never give up on your passion. I was once told that Broadcast journalism was never for people who have schooled in the village like me. I decided to work on all my village weaknesses and here we are. It can only get bigger. Who could have imagined this girl from Tseikuru, Mwingi would come this far. All to beautiful Saviour, Jesus Christ, My Living Hope! Praise the One who set me free!” said Ms Museo.

Read Also: I was once told Broadcast Journalism was not for people who schooled in the village – KBC’s Purity Museo