KBC news anchor Purity Museo has disclosed that she was once told that Broadcast Journalism was never for people who schooled in the village like her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Museo stated that regardless of what you are told, one should never give up their passion.

She went on to say that after being told she wouldn’t make it in broadcast Journalism, she worked on her village weaknesses, and this brought her to the news desk.

I was once told Broadcast Journalism was not for people who schooled in the village – KBC’s Purity Museo

Purity Museo, who is also a Health Journalist, mentioned that she can only grow bigger from where she currently is as a news anchor.

She added that all this would not have been possible without God.

“No matter what they tell you, never give up on your passion. I was once told that Broadcast journalism was never for people who have schooled in the village like me. I decided to work on all my village weaknesses and here we are. It can only get bigger. Who could have imagined this girl from Tseikuru, Mwingi would come this far. All to beautiful Saviour, Jesus Christ, My Living Hope! Praise the One who set me free!” said Ms Museo.

The news anchor has established herself as one of the fast rising news anchors in the country and is known for asking tough questions when it comes to Health matters, and this earned her the Presidential Order of Service Award.

She also hosts a show called #FamilyMatters on KBC.