From flight attendant to radio host, details of Kerry Martin's remarkable career journey

The seasoned presenter and podcaster announced his departure from the station during his final show on Thursday, May 9, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in his career.

Kerry Martin expressed gratitude for his nine-year journey at Homeboyz Radio in a heartfelt farewell message to his fans and colleagues.

"It's been nine years on Homeboyz Radio. Today is a special day for me because it's my last day on the boys club, and it's my last day on Homeboyz Radio. I will miss you guys so much, but don't worry, you'll still see me around," shared Kerry Martin.

Having joined the station in March 2015, Kerry has been an integral part of the drive show, entertaining audiences alongside co-hosts like Lotan Salapei and Mike Wachira.

Interestingly, Kerry Martin's journey into broadcasting took a detour from his initial career in aviation.

Before his radio stint, he served as a flight attendant with Kenya Airways from 2010 to 2012, showcasing his versatility and adaptability in different fields.

Beyond radio, Kerry is also recognised as a member of the Box Pod podcast, alongside Joyce Maina and Kiss FM presenter Kwambox.

Rumours suggest that Kwambox will be departing Kiss FM after a brief tenure of less than two years, signalling a period of transition for her as well.

Moreover, Kerry Martin wears many hats in the entertainment industry, serving as an influencer, events MC, and voice-over artist.

Pulse Live Kenya

His multifaceted talents have endeared him to audiences across various platforms, cementing his status as a versatile media personality.

Kerry Martin's departure coincides with the anticipation surrounding the upcoming radio duo, Mwalimu Rachel and DJ Exclusive, who are set to grace the airwaves at Radio Africa.