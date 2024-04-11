The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reason presenter Lotan Salapei gave away his first radio salary

Amos Robi

Lotan did not spend even a penny from his first radio salary although he had planned to give it away

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei
Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei

For many, a first paycheck represents a significant milestone, marking the beginning of financial independence and the fruits of one's hard work.

Recommended articles

Typically, first salaries are eagerly anticipated, with dreams of spending the money on long-desired items, experiences, or savings goals.

However, Homeboyz radio presenter Lotan Salapei chose a different path with his first radio salary, one that deviates from the norm and speaks to his character and values.

Instead of splurging on himself or saving it for a rainy day, Salapei made a selfless decision to give away his entire first paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to this writer on the sidelines of the Showmax mixer held on March 29, Lotan revealed that it had been his long desire to get into radio.

Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin
Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

A staunch Christian, he said that he gave away the Sh20,000 he earned to the church as a form of thanksgiving.

"My first radio salary was Sh20K, so I had been doing gigs for a while, so I didn't need that money really. So I was like thank you because this was a dream come true; I had always wanted to be on the radio," said Lotan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before radio, Lotan was a programs officer with the Rwandan League for the Protection and Defense of Human Rights.

He quit the job in a bid to chase his radio dream which landed him at Homeboyz Radio where he hosts the station's Drive Show alongside Kerry Martin.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapeii
Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapeii Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapeii Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

As part of showing gratitude, Lotan has also held a few presenters' hands and brought them forth to the radio space, presenters he chose not to mention.

ADVERTISEMENT

His entry to radio has also seen him venture into the emceeing space which has seen him host numerous events.

"They compliment each other; I love talking and I get paid to talk, why not jump on a stage and talk," said Lotan.

Lotan is also a TV presenter majoring in sports shows and in April 2023 joined sports broadcaster Supersport TV.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Akuku Danger

Akuku Danger narrates how a night with 'mumamaz' nearly cost his life

Spice FM morning show hosts, Ndu Okoh, CT Muga and Eric Latiff

Spice FM morning crew get a taste of a Gen Z boss in hilarious skit [Video]

John Allan-Namu after being bitten by bedbugs

John-Allan Namu displays damage bed-bugs caused on him as he wraps up 'The Last Door'

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena during a past function

Kanze Dena's Biography: Education, career, marriage & overcoming depression after loss