Reason presenter Lotan Salapei gave away his first radio salary

Typically, first salaries are eagerly anticipated, with dreams of spending the money on long-desired items, experiences, or savings goals.

However, Homeboyz radio presenter Lotan Salapei chose a different path with his first radio salary, one that deviates from the norm and speaks to his character and values.

Instead of splurging on himself or saving it for a rainy day, Salapei made a selfless decision to give away his entire first paycheck.

Speaking to this writer on the sidelines of the Showmax mixer held on March 29, Lotan revealed that it had been his long desire to get into radio.

Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Pulse Live Kenya

A staunch Christian, he said that he gave away the Sh20,000 he earned to the church as a form of thanksgiving.

"My first radio salary was Sh20K, so I had been doing gigs for a while, so I didn't need that money really. So I was like thank you because this was a dream come true; I had always wanted to be on the radio," said Lotan.

Before radio, Lotan was a programs officer with the Rwandan League for the Protection and Defense of Human Rights.

He quit the job in a bid to chase his radio dream which landed him at Homeboyz Radio where he hosts the station's Drive Show alongside Kerry Martin.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapeii Pulse Live Kenya

As part of showing gratitude, Lotan has also held a few presenters' hands and brought them forth to the radio space, presenters he chose not to mention.

His entry to radio has also seen him venture into the emceeing space which has seen him host numerous events.

"They compliment each other; I love talking and I get paid to talk, why not jump on a stage and talk," said Lotan.