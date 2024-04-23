Inside scoop on Kiss 100 FM presenter Kwambox leaving the station after 1 year

Sheila Kwamboka took over from Kamene Goro in 2023, and has been hosting the station's The Morning Kiss show alongside Chito Ndhlovu.

Her exit is expected to trigger changes in the station’s lineup, given a breakfast show is one of the most critical programs on radio.

Before joining Radio Africa Group, Kwambox worked as a presenter on Vybez Radio and has also been a host on Homeboyz Radio.

She also runs a podcast show alongside Kerry Martin & Joyce Maina.

News of Kwambox’s departure comes a few weeks after Radio Africa Group welcomed former NRG presenters Mwalimu Rachel and Joram Ndege alias DJ Xclusive.

The two are set to be unveiled as the latest addition to the station’s celebrity hosts to work in one of the major stations owned by Radio Africa Group.

The company operates several stations including Kiss 100, Classic 105, Radio Jambo, Gukena FM, East FM, Smooth FM & Homeboyz FM.

Fun facts about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

Sheila Kwambox, the vibrant and energetic radio presenter known for her lively personality and impressive dance moves, has become a household name in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

While many might be familiar with her public persona, there's more to Kwambox than meets the eye.

Relationship status

While she graces the airwaves and social scenes with her charm, Kwambox has never disclosed whether she is married or committed on the relationship front.

This means she remains unattached until someone decides to put a ring on it.

A tough childhood

Kwambox previously shared the challenges of her early life, recounting a period when her family had to auction their belongings as a survival strategy.

This adversity significantly shaped her character and instilled a firm belief in maintaining a positive outlook despite life's hurdles.

TV reporter

Sheila Kwambox started her career as part of the team that launched K24, working alongside notable presenters.

However, she later explored different career avenues, showcasing her versatility in the media industry.

Basketball player

Before gracing the airwaves, Kwambox was a basketball player in the league. A knee injury halted her basketball career, but her mother's encouragement led her to explore new paths, eventually steering her towards media and even participating in the Miss Tourism pageant.

Miss Tourism Kenya 2005

In 2005, Sheila Kwambox claimed the prestigious title of Miss Tourism Kenya, showcasing not only her charisma but also her grace and poise on the beauty pageant stage.

Participated in Big Brother Africa (2008)