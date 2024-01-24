How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies

MC Jessy - Gen Z's love me way too much

MC Jessy playfully shared, "Wacha nikuambie Gen Z's wameniamulia, they are like, 'Hi Jessy, can I take a selfie with you?' Tumeniekea picha huko kwa inbox, ni vile siwezi waonyesha."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He humorously touched on the evolution of nicknames he receives from Gen Z fans. He noted that they affectionately refer to him as "mbaba" and mentioned how he finds it amusing since he had always looked forward to the name.

"Nilikuwa nimegonja sana kuitwa mababa anyways. Wananiita mbaba. Alafu vile mi hutesa kwa IG, hata mi natamani kujiita mbaba."

MC Jessy shares encounter with Gen Z fans in the streets

Detailing his encounters with Gen Z admirers, MC Jessy highlighted that they often stop him in bars to express their appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He recounted, "Gen Z's huwa wananisimamisha sana kwa baro... Eti sasa, aki wewe unanichekeshanga. They greet me a lot. Alafu kwa DM, kwanza Instagram... Wacha tu!

Sharing a humorous incident, MC Jessy recalled a day at Adams Arcade when he received a compliment he wasn't familiar with.

"There was a day I was walking at Adams Arcade. So niko hapo hivo at some restaurant and then nikaskia, 'Hey MC Jessy, wewe ni 'peng'. I didn't even know what that meant but then akaniambia tena wewe ni pengting. I had to google the meaning," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

MC Jessy's social media shift: From Facebook to Gen Z fandom

Expressing his gratitude for the shift in his fanbase, MC Jessy acknowledged how he was once active on Facebook, engaging in debates with older women.

"Am happy with them sana because before then I was very active on Facebook nikibishana na wamama. Then all of a sudden they are all over my IG na Twitter. Mi nabambika sana." he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concluding his thoughts on Gen Z, MC Jessy expressed his affection for the younger generation. He extended heartfelt wishes, saying, "Gen Z's manze mi nawapenda. Nawaombea mpate pesa, mtoboe mpaka msikue na wababa."

Pulse Live Kenya