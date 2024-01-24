The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan comedian and MC Jessy has spilled the beans on his popularity among Gen Z ladies, sharing amusing encounters and the charm that attracts them to him.

MC Jessy
MC Jessy

In an interview with a local media house on January 23, MC Jessy chuckled as he revealed how Gen Z ladies enthusiastically approach him on the streets, often requesting selfies.

MC Jessy playfully shared, "Wacha nikuambie Gen Z's wameniamulia, they are like, 'Hi Jessy, can I take a selfie with you?' Tumeniekea picha huko kwa inbox, ni vile siwezi waonyesha."

MC Jessy
MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya
READ: The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

He humorously touched on the evolution of nicknames he receives from Gen Z fans. He noted that they affectionately refer to him as "mbaba" and mentioned how he finds it amusing since he had always looked forward to the name.

"Nilikuwa nimegonja sana kuitwa mababa anyways. Wananiita mbaba. Alafu vile mi hutesa kwa IG, hata mi natamani kujiita mbaba."

Detailing his encounters with Gen Z admirers, MC Jessy highlighted that they often stop him in bars to express their appreciation.

MC Jessy
MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

He recounted, "Gen Z's huwa wananisimamisha sana kwa baro... Eti sasa, aki wewe unanichekeshanga. They greet me a lot. Alafu kwa DM, kwanza Instagram... Wacha tu!

Sharing a humorous incident, MC Jessy recalled a day at Adams Arcade when he received a compliment he wasn't familiar with.

"There was a day I was walking at Adams Arcade. So niko hapo hivo at some restaurant and then nikaskia, 'Hey MC Jessy, wewe ni 'peng'. I didn't even know what that meant but then akaniambia tena wewe ni pengting. I had to google the meaning," he said.

MC Jessy
MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

Expressing his gratitude for the shift in his fanbase, MC Jessy acknowledged how he was once active on Facebook, engaging in debates with older women.

"Am happy with them sana because before then I was very active on Facebook nikibishana na wamama. Then all of a sudden they are all over my IG na Twitter. Mi nabambika sana." he said.

Concluding his thoughts on Gen Z, MC Jessy expressed his affection for the younger generation. He extended heartfelt wishes, saying, "Gen Z's manze mi nawapenda. Nawaombea mpate pesa, mtoboe mpaka msikue na wababa."

MC Jessy
MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya

In this lighthearted interview, MC Jessy showcased his appreciation for the evolving dynamics of his fanbase, embracing the love and unique interactions with the vibrant Gen Z community.

Lynet Okumu
