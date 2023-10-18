The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

Lynet Okumu

MC Jessy opens up about heartbreak from someone he loved, explains why he was forced to create a parody account using Hussein Mohamed's name to be close to her

MC Jessy
MC Jessy

Popular Kenyan comedian and MC Jessy, recently revealed a part of his personal life that he usually keeps guarded - a past relationship that had a significant impact on him.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Obinna, Jessy shared insights into what he looks for in a partner and discussed a relationship that led to character development.

Jessy began by explaining what turns him on in a woman. He highlighted his preference for intimacy and described himself as a sapiosexual, someone who is attracted to intelligence and finds it a turn-on.

ADVERTISEMENT
MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel
MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

He appreciates meaningful conversations and the ability to engage on a deeper level. For Jessy, a mental connection is paramount.

Mimi ni sapiosexual. nikikuambia aki beb kuna story inanistress out alafu unaniambia sasa utado?, we are done. Nichanganye kidogo, nipe solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessy then delved into his past, revealing that he had experienced a profound romantic relationship.

He likened it to Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with the late Tupac, emphasizing the deep connection he felt with his significant other. This connection almost led him to believe that they were soulmates.

Popular comedian MC Jessy
Popular comedian MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya

The relationship he cherished was one that brought him heartaches. He admitted to having moments of disagreement and shared that at times, he thought of himself as the one.

However, the relationship ended, leaving him with a heartbreak. Jessy learned that character development was something that occurred within a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

His attempt to convince his partner to stay proved futile, and he realised that he had to accept the reality that she wouldn't return.

Comedian cum Media personality MC Jessy
Comedian cum Media personality MC Jessy Comedian cum Media personality MC Jessy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Despite the pain he experienced, Jessy noted that time is a healer. He accepted the fact that his former partner wouldn't return, even though at the time, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"Kwanza nilikuwa napendana na mtu kama huyo. Alinipiga character development. Tulikuwa tu na issues zetu kidogo kidogo, then nilikuwa nadhani mi ndo yule msee.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Imagine alienda. Kwanza baadae alikuwa ananisalimia... Yangu haikuwa ati unaenda ku learn character develeopment huko. Unakuwa character developed right there," he said.

Mc Jessy (Instagram)
Mc Jessy (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The breakup had a painful twist. After parting ways, Jessy's ex-partner started traveling, which deeply affected him.

"Alafu sasa kitu ilikuwa inahappen na huyu mrembo, ile time tulikuwa naye hakuwa na story mob. Ile time aliniacha akaanza kutaravel. Iliniuma!" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cope with the situation, he created a parody account for Hussein Mohamed, a well-known media personality, and began playfully stalking her through the account.

"Hiyo time Hussein Mohamed alikuwa ameshika. Nikatengeneza parody account ya Hussein Mohamed 254. Nikaeka picha yake, nikakuwa nastalk huyu dem huko," he said.

mc jessy
mc jessy Pulse Live Kenya

Jessy also discussed a significant milestone in his career. He reminisced about the first time he earned a substantial amount of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journey began with an advertisement acting role where he portrayed a pilot for Panadol Extra. The audition was a revelation, and he decided to give it a try. After securing the role, he earned a paycheck of Shs160,000, a substantial sum for him at the time.

Jessy's patience was tested as he awaited his payment, which took 45 days to arrive. With his earnings in hand, he walked to Rehema House in Nairobi and opened his first-ever bank account with Equity Bank.

Mc Jessy
Mc Jessy ece-auto-gen

After making the necessary deposits, he felt a sense of stability and even treated himself to a meal of full chicken, sausage, and a Fanta soda.

"The firts one nilifanya advert ya kuact kama pilot. Ilikuwa ya Panadol Extra. Niliskia tu watu wanaenda audition. Nikapleka Pastor alikuwa ananipea suti.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nikaona vile wanafanya nikaingia nika act. Nikachukuliwa nikalipwa Sh160,000. Bro from Sh500, nilizingoja sana. Zilikuja after 45 days," he said.

This particular advertisement for Panadol Extra was a significant turning point in Jessy's career. The exposure he gained from it was tremendous, and it helped him become a recognised figure in the entertainment industry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Bahati & Diana seal 7-year romance with dad's blessings in colourful ruracio ceremony

Bahati & Diana seal 7-year romance with dad's blessings in colourful ruracio ceremony

Singer Kinoti reflects on music born ideas after his Sarit concert ended prematurely

Singer Kinoti reflects on music born ideas after his Sarit concert ended prematurely

Mkurugenzi blasts media outlet over 'Click Click Bang' revenue after Netflix deal

Mkurugenzi blasts media outlet over 'Click Click Bang' revenue after Netflix deal

Bruce Willis' health update after months of battling Apashia

Bruce Willis' health update after months of battling Apashia

Meet Nancy Mumbo, 3rd & only Kenyan on TikTok African All-Stars mental health talk

Meet Nancy Mumbo, 3rd & only Kenyan on TikTok African All-Stars mental health talk

Jada Pinkett's Biography: Age, acting career, relationship with Tupac & hubby Will Smith

Jada Pinkett's Biography: Age, acting career, relationship with Tupac & hubby Will Smith

Gone too soon: Mavo on the Beat reflects on brother's tragic accident in South Sudan

Gone too soon: Mavo on the Beat reflects on brother's tragic accident in South Sudan

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail