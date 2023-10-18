The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

In an interview with Obinna, Jessy shared insights into what he looks for in a partner and discussed a relationship that led to character development.

What Jessy values in a woman

Jessy began by explaining what turns him on in a woman. He highlighted his preference for intimacy and described himself as a sapiosexual, someone who is attracted to intelligence and finds it a turn-on.

He appreciates meaningful conversations and the ability to engage on a deeper level. For Jessy, a mental connection is paramount.

Mimi ni sapiosexual. nikikuambia aki beb kuna story inanistress out alafu unaniambia sasa utado?, we are done. Nichanganye kidogo, nipe solutions.

MC Jessy admits he underwent character development

Jessy then delved into his past, revealing that he had experienced a profound romantic relationship.

He likened it to Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with the late Tupac, emphasizing the deep connection he felt with his significant other. This connection almost led him to believe that they were soulmates.

The relationship he cherished was one that brought him heartaches. He admitted to having moments of disagreement and shared that at times, he thought of himself as the one.

However, the relationship ended, leaving him with a heartbreak. Jessy learned that character development was something that occurred within a relationship.

His attempt to convince his partner to stay proved futile, and he realised that he had to accept the reality that she wouldn't return.

Despite the pain he experienced, Jessy noted that time is a healer. He accepted the fact that his former partner wouldn't return, even though at the time, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"Kwanza nilikuwa napendana na mtu kama huyo. Alinipiga character development. Tulikuwa tu na issues zetu kidogo kidogo, then nilikuwa nadhani mi ndo yule msee.

"Imagine alienda. Kwanza baadae alikuwa ananisalimia... Yangu haikuwa ati unaenda ku learn character develeopment huko. Unakuwa character developed right there," he said.

Why MC Jessy created a parody account to stalk his ex

The breakup had a painful twist. After parting ways, Jessy's ex-partner started traveling, which deeply affected him.

"Alafu sasa kitu ilikuwa inahappen na huyu mrembo, ile time tulikuwa naye hakuwa na story mob. Ile time aliniacha akaanza kutaravel. Iliniuma!" he said.

To cope with the situation, he created a parody account for Hussein Mohamed, a well-known media personality, and began playfully stalking her through the account.

"Hiyo time Hussein Mohamed alikuwa ameshika. Nikatengeneza parody account ya Hussein Mohamed 254. Nikaeka picha yake, nikakuwa nastalk huyu dem huko," he said.

The 1st time MC Jessy earned Shs160K

Jessy also discussed a significant milestone in his career. He reminisced about the first time he earned a substantial amount of money.

The journey began with an advertisement acting role where he portrayed a pilot for Panadol Extra. The audition was a revelation, and he decided to give it a try. After securing the role, he earned a paycheck of Shs160,000, a substantial sum for him at the time.

Jessy's patience was tested as he awaited his payment, which took 45 days to arrive. With his earnings in hand, he walked to Rehema House in Nairobi and opened his first-ever bank account with Equity Bank.

After making the necessary deposits, he felt a sense of stability and even treated himself to a meal of full chicken, sausage, and a Fanta soda.

"The firts one nilifanya advert ya kuact kama pilot. Ilikuwa ya Panadol Extra. Niliskia tu watu wanaenda audition. Nikapleka Pastor alikuwa ananipea suti.

"Nikaona vile wanafanya nikaingia nika act. Nikachukuliwa nikalipwa Sh160,000. Bro from Sh500, nilizingoja sana. Zilikuja after 45 days," he said.