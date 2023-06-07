The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Amos Robi

MC Jessy was among the guests who attended the event held at the Safari Park Hotel

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel
MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Comedian turned-politician Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as MC Jessy, found himself at the center of a social media storm after sharing a photo of himself at the National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel on June 7.

The photo depicted a table overflowing with plates of food, which ignited a heated debate among netizens.

Upon sharing a photo of himself at the National Prayer Breakfast, MC Jessy inadvertently stirred up a storm of criticism. Many netizens redirected their attention from the purpose of the event to the seemingly excessive amount of food on the table Jessy was seated at.

Some users questioned the need for such indulgence when a significant portion of Kenyans still struggle with hunger.

One user, Apparel Kenya, voiced their frustration, saying, "Why indulge in a menu fit for a week while people are sleeping hungry?".

Another user, Bonifaceto Johnmarks, voiced confusion over whether the gathering was primarily intended for prayer or for indulging in a lavish meal.

"Hii ni prayer breakfast ama munching tax payers sweat," he questioned.

Rayn Bonnke took his criticism a step further, casting doubt on the authenticity of the attendees' intentions. He accused them of wasting taxpayers' money under the guise of a prayer breakfast, labelling them as hypocrites.

"All I can see are hypocrites gracing the occasion in the name of a prayer breakfast," he wrote.

Another user Mary Kirotie questioned whether the attendees of the event were just flossing about how full their plates were.

"What are you praying about? Your plate is full or maybe the government is showcasing how comfortable they're with their crazy taxes everywhere," she posed.

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel
MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel
MC Jessy responded to the criticism by clarifying the nature of the event. He emphasized that the prayer meeting was specifically designated as a breakfast gathering, implying that fasting was not expected.

"Inaitwa BREAKFAST prayer meeting. Hatukuwa tunafast," meaning, "It's called Breakfast prayer meeting. We were not fasting," he clarified.

