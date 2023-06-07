Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

The photo depicted a table overflowing with plates of food, which ignited a heated debate among netizens.

Upon sharing a photo of himself at the National Prayer Breakfast, MC Jessy inadvertently stirred up a storm of criticism. Many netizens redirected their attention from the purpose of the event to the seemingly excessive amount of food on the table Jessy was seated at.

Some users questioned the need for such indulgence when a significant portion of Kenyans still struggle with hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user, Apparel Kenya, voiced their frustration, saying, "Why indulge in a menu fit for a week while people are sleeping hungry?".

Another user, Bonifaceto Johnmarks, voiced confusion over whether the gathering was primarily intended for prayer or for indulging in a lavish meal.

"Hii ni prayer breakfast ama munching tax payers sweat," he questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayn Bonnke took his criticism a step further, casting doubt on the authenticity of the attendees' intentions. He accused them of wasting taxpayers' money under the guise of a prayer breakfast, labelling them as hypocrites.

"All I can see are hypocrites gracing the occasion in the name of a prayer breakfast," he wrote.

Another user Mary Kirotie questioned whether the attendees of the event were just flossing about how full their plates were.

"What are you praying about? Your plate is full or maybe the government is showcasing how comfortable they're with their crazy taxes everywhere," she posed.

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

MC Jessy responded to the criticism by clarifying the nature of the event. He emphasized that the prayer meeting was specifically designated as a breakfast gathering, implying that fasting was not expected.