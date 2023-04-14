Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Jua Cali addressed his fans via Instagram and said that a lot has changed in the music industry.

He mentioned that his songs are doing well on TikTok and emphasized that the platform is performing better than others. Therefore, he believes that his album is still a success despite the criticism.

Furthermore, he explained that while YouTube is a popular platform for listening to music, it is not the only one available to fans.

"Fans wangu! Don't be fooled na hawa haters trying to push a certain narrative landscape ya music industry imechange. Currently my 1st single ‘Wajakoya’ is big(trending) on TikTok na Tiktok sai ndio kusema.

"Youtube is just part of the ecosystem, fans are listening to the Album thru different platforms numbers za 'Utu Uzima' Spotify, Itunes, AudioMack, etc so far ziko sawa," Jua Cali wrote.

Jua Cali reveals how much time he invested in the album

Additionally, Jua Cali revealed that it took him three years to put together his album, emphasizing that he took great care to ensure that it was well-structured and enjoyable to listen to.

"I took 3 good years to record hii album the way it's structured you are supposed to love the music on your own without outside influence, kuna watu kadha already wanainconsider a classic so ukipata time skiza utapenda 'Utu Uzima' available on all streaming platforms. Shukran Wagenge!" Jua Cali concluded.