The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Fabian Simiyu

Jua Cali has responded to trolls who shared images of his songs on YouTube, claiming that his album has flopped

Rapper Jua Cali
Rapper Jua Cali

Genge legend Jua Cali has clapped back at his critics who claimed that his recent album had flopped, especially on YouTube.

Recommended articles

Jua Cali addressed his fans via Instagram and said that a lot has changed in the music industry.

He mentioned that his songs are doing well on TikTok and emphasized that the platform is performing better than others. Therefore, he believes that his album is still a success despite the criticism.

Jua Cali
Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jua Cali opens up on how he got his first song to play on radio

Furthermore, he explained that while YouTube is a popular platform for listening to music, it is not the only one available to fans.

"Fans wangu! Don't be fooled na hawa haters trying to push a certain narrative landscape ya music industry imechange. Currently my 1st single ‘Wajakoya’ is big(trending) on TikTok na Tiktok sai ndio kusema.

"Youtube is just part of the ecosystem, fans are listening to the Album thru different platforms numbers za 'Utu Uzima' Spotify, Itunes, AudioMack, etc so far ziko sawa," Jua Cali wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Jua Cali revealed that it took him three years to put together his album, emphasizing that he took great care to ensure that it was well-structured and enjoyable to listen to.

Jua Cali
Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya

"I took 3 good years to record hii album the way it's structured you are supposed to love the music on your own without outside influence, kuna watu kadha already wanainconsider a classic so ukipata time skiza utapenda 'Utu Uzima' available on all streaming platforms. Shukran Wagenge!" Jua Cali concluded.

DJ Double Trouble replied to Jua Cali's comment by asserting that he is a monarch and that his music is typically broadcasted without his involvement.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design