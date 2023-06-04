Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Since then, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after content creators in Kenya.

With his involvement in producing short films on his YouTube channel Tyler has expanded his creative pursuits.

Pulse Live Kenya

Let's delve into his background, education, acting career, personal life, and his venture into production.

Background & education

Born in 2000, Tyler Mbaya Kamau grew up with his brother Mungai Mbaya, who is a rapper and actor known for his role on Citizen TV's kids show, Junction Juniors.

After his primary education, Tyler joined Nairobi High School in 2013. However, due to the unfortunate loss of his mother, he had to switch schools and eventually completed his KCSE exams at Ufanisi Senior School.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tyler achieved a remarkable B+ grade and went on to pursue journalism and cinematography.

Tyler Mbaya's acting career

Tyler embarked on his acting journey at the tender age of six when he joined the cast of 'Machachari.'

He portrayed the character Baha, a young boy living in the ghetto with his father, a football coach, and his mother, a small kiosk owner.

Throughout the series, Tyler's character formed a close bond with his on-screen brother Malik Lemmy 'Govi'.

Pulse Live Kenya

Machachari, which revolved around the lives of young children and their daily experiences, came to an end in 2019.

Tyler Mbaya loses his parents

Tragically, Tyler's mother, Wanade (Beth Nyambura), who was an actress on Citizen TV's show 'Mother-in-Law,' passed away in 2013 after battling cancer.

Following her demise, Tyler shouldered various responsibilities, taking care of himself and his brother, as their father faced challenges securing employment after being deported from the US.

Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, their father passed away two years after their mother's death.

Tyler Mbaya's girlfriend & child

Tyler is currently in a relationship with Georgina Njenga, a content creator and brand influencer.

He introduced Georgina to his followers through a social media post in August 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Astra Nyambura Kamau, on May 8, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tyler shared the joyous news on Instagram, expressing his excitement and embracing their new roles as parents.

Tyler Mbaya's production company

In addition to his acting career and content creation, Tyler runs his production company, Kamau Mbaya Productions.

Under this banner, he produced his first project, a short film titled 'My Slay Queen.'

Tyler Mbaya and his daughter Astra Kamau Pulse Live Kenya

Although Tyler admits to having limited technical experience in filmmaking compared to acting, he believes in actively pursuing his goals rather than waiting for opportunities to arise.

Net worth

