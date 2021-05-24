Gigy Money lectures Eric Omondi after Cancelling Wife Material 2 (Screenshot)

In a bitter rant, Gigy alleged that Omondi doesn't respect women. Adding that, the funnyman had subjected her to trolls by insinuating that she was the main cause for the cancellation of the show.

The Papa hit-maker also threatened to spill the beans on why the show was being cancelled.

“So Erick you call me here nitukanwe cos unapata deals and uwarekodi watu bila kujijua unatufanya sisi vituko, you know what you will regret this and you will never forget your wives ... do even have a sister Erick if I tell people why the show is not continuing will you blame me 😡😡😡” wrote Gigy Money.

Gigy Money and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

She added that Omondi was out to clout chase at the expense of Wife Material contestants.

“Your Brother Erick wants to trend, that’s why I get paid but he doesn’t have respect for women and he make Us fight so he can get content. You want show but you don’t care about woman or hoe Material, he doesn’t know who are and I don’t give a fvck” said Gigy Money.

Gigy Money and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Going through Eric Omondi’s comment section, many have linked Gigy Money to the cancellation of Wife Material two.

On Sunday, the President of Comedy Africa announced that the continuation of Wife Material Season 2 had been annulled “We say farewell to Season two”.

The surprise cancellation of the show left a section of his fans in lamentation with many advising that they could have just dropped the “Rogue” contestant and allowed the show to go on.

Eric Omondi’s Wife Material contestants fight over him at a city Club (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

“Sadly, It seems #WifeMaterial2 was never meant to happen, but we can still say it happened in away, actually twice. The show was to begin tomorrow as has been heavily advertised but unfortunately that won't be so.

Unfortunately one of the Contestants went Completely and utterly "Rogue" and despite numerous attempts to Control the situation the atmosphere in the house has not been conducive for the show to continue. We say farewell to Season two. Season 3 will Start almost immediately” Noted Omondi.

Reactions

mtunecessary “Buana wacha kutufanya hivi brathe sio poa chuja the rogue one tuendelee na cinema”

fayron_ke “Tunajua ni Gigy Money 😡😡😡what drug does she use🤦🤦we need her voice to save Palestine 🤧🚮”

fayron_ke “Manzi wa Kibera alikua aomoke🤦🤦Gigy ni mtu bladifackin 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🚮🚮🚮🚮”

barbieshantaya “Kama alifanya media ikafungiwa unadhani ungebaki salama😂😂😂”

mercydoreen1 “U could disqualifie io mende moja...n replace her with Manzi wakisii”