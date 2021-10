Government fires tough warning at those Pirating Alikiba's new Album

In a statement released on Thursday, COSATA said that those found engaging in the illegal business risk going to jail as well as revocation of their business permit.

“Taasi ya Hakimiliki Tanzania COSOTA inakemea Vikali Usambazaji wa Kazi za Muziki, Filamu na kazi zingine zote zinazolindwa na sheria ya Hakimiliki usiozingatia utaratibu wa kisheria ikiwemo kudurufu na kusambaza kazi hizo pasipo makubaliono na mmiliki wa kazi hiyo”

COSOTA inasisitiza kuwa itachukua hatua kali za kisheria kwa watu wote watakaobainika kuzalisha na kusambaza kazi za Sanaa bila kuwa na vibali vya wamiliki sababu huo ni uharamia” reads the statement in part.

Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya

The statement comes at a time reports had surfaced online that a pirated version of Alikiba’s new Album was being sold by unauthorized people.

“COSOTA inatoa wito kwa Wazalishaji na wasambazaji wote nchini kuacha kuzalisha na kusambaza kazi zote ambazo hazijazingatia sheria na ni lazima kuheshimu kazi za wabunifu na uwekezaji wanaofanya katika kuandaa na kuzalisha kazi hizo, hali hii ya uharamia inachangia dhoofisha ukuaji wa sekta ya Sanaa nchini na kupoteza mapato ya wasanii” COSOTA warned.

Kings Music Records CEO Ali Saleh Kiba alias Alikiba officially launched his 3rd Studio Album “Only One King’ on October 6, 2021.

Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya

The first listening party of the Album happened at at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord King Kiba support as he unveiled his 16-track Album.

He has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski on Washa, Sauti Sol on Let Me and Khaligrah Jones on Habibty.

Other celebrated African artists on the album include Tanzania's K2Ga, Abdu Kiba & Tommy Flavour, Nigeria's Patoranking, RudeBoy & Mayorkun, Ghanaian Sarkodie and South African hitmakers Blaq Diamond.