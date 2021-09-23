Grace Kuria joins BBC days after quitting CGTN

On Thursday, Ms Kuria shared a photo, announcing her arrival at BBC, with a thankful heart.

“Not by power, not by might, But by the Spirit of the living God. Anything is possible, Bigger than we used to be, We have moved,

I say we have moved” reads a tweet from Grace Kuria.

Ms Kuria’s arrival at BBC was received with lots of positive vibrations from her fans and followers. Grace has joined BBC as a Broadcast Journalist.

Grace Kuria joins BBC Pulse Live Kenya

realwaswah “Congratulations Grace 👏👏👏👏 “

Oliver Mathenge ‘@GraceKuriaKE Congratulations and all the best, Grace”

CGTN Exit

Grace Kuria announced her exit from CGTN on September 20, after working for the media house for 8 months.

In an update via her official Twitter handle, Kuria said that she was leaving CGTN a better person, with greater insights on digital media.

“Some personal news! Today I leave @cgtnafrica a better person than I was months ago, with greater insight on digital media. Forever grateful for the opportunity.

Excited about the next phase of my career. God takes all the glory” tweeted Grace Kuria.

Grace Kuria made her debut on CGTN back in February this year, just weeks after calling it quits at KTN.

“You have done me well, Jesus😊” reads Grace Kuria’s caption on February 1, 2021.

She worked as the New Media Editor at CGTN.

The sassy news anchor made public her departure from KTN as she signed off on her last bulletin for the station during the 1PM news on January 17, 2021.