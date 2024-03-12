The sports category has moved to a new website.

End of H_Art The Band ? Mordecai says it all after deal with Sol Generation

Amos Robi

H_Art The Band founder member Mordecai Dex
Mordecai 'Dex' Mwini, a founding member of the beloved Kenyan band H_Art The Band, recently took to social media to clear the air about the band's unity.

The talented singer and songwriter found himself at the centre of speculation following his signing of a publishing deal with Sol Generation, sparking concerns among fans about the future of the beloved musical ensemble.

Amidst waves of congratulatory messages for his publishing deal, Mordecai found it essential to address rumours and clarify that H_Art The Band remains intact and is gearing up to release new music.

Addressing the swirling rumours head-on, Mordecai shared a heartfelt video online, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support while emphatically affirming that H_Art The Band remains intact.

H_Art The Band members during a past photo shoot
"First of all thank you for all the congratulatory messages you guys have been sending me I appreciate it and in the same light I have realised that there have been rumours going round that Mordecai Dex has left H_Art The Band.

"I thought it very necessary to come here and clarify that, so I have not left H_Art The Band, H_Art The Band is very much alive and we are working on new music that you guys need to watch out for," he said.

Clarifying the nature of his partnership with Sol Generation, Mordecai emphasised that the deal was specifically a distribution agreement, underscoring his continued involvement with H_Art The Band.

"What I signed was a publishing contract and what some of you guys don't know is that I am a songwriter and producer for other artists. There is music that I do outside of Hart The Band and that is the catalogue that Sol Generation is going to be handling for me," he clarified.

H_Art The Band founder member Mordecai Mwini during a photoshoot
Mordecai also mentioned that he has an upcoming project dear to him dubbed the 'Journey of a Thousand Songs' which he urged his fans to watch out for.

Mordecai's journey in the music scene has been marked by passion, versatility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

From his roots as a poet, painter, and skilled guitarist, Mordecai's evolution into a sought-after music producer and performer has been nothing short of remarkable.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
