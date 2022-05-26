H_art the Band treats fans to fun-filled night in Meru after album launch [Photos]

H_art the Band that is made up of Skoko, Mordecai and Kenchez were in Meru where 5,000 fans and revellers got to party with them at the Meru Teachers College.

“We have always made music for the people and we like taking our music to where the people are," Skoko said.

For the first time the Band performed tracks from their new album Party Time, including Staki ma Pressure, Kelele and Jienjoy.

H_art the Band thrills fans to fun filled night in Meru after album launch [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The band which got on stage slightly after midnight also performed songs from their previous albums - Made In the Streets and Simple Man which have garnered over 10 million streams and downloads.

The fans were equally entertained by DJ Pierra, DJ Karuga and DJ Madlion who was accompanied by Emcee Gudahman to hype the crowd.

Other performances were from Nassizu Murume famous for his Ungesema hit song and Kofi Machette, one of Meru’s top hip-hop artists. Machette is famous for his 2016 song Machete - a rendition of Migos' Versace.

H_art the Band thrills fans to fun filled night in Meru after album launch [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Party Time is H_art’s 4th studio album that has seven records crafted to paint an image of togetherness, celebration, and to uplift the spirit of each listener.

The album is a celebration of life and bears a unique sound, fusing Kenyan local dialect with commercial pop music.