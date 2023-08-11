Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

In a candid conversation with Tanzanian media outlets on August 10, Hamisa shared intriguing insights into her personal life.

Hamisa's new man & embracing social media

Hamisa Mobetto disclosed interesting details about her current partner, stating that he is not particularly fond of social media, but circumstances have led him to embrace it.

Delving further into her partner's background, Hamisa revealed that he is a businessman with companies in France, China, and several other African countries.

Siwezi nikasema vitu kama pahali tulimeet naye. sidhani kama ni sehemu sahihi laini ni mtu mwema sana. Mimi sikuangi comfortable kupost mpenzi wangu kwenye social media lakini huyu bwana huba lilinizidia. Ni mfanyi biashara, ana kampuni zake baadhi nchini France, China, na some other countries in Africa," she said.

Diamond snubs son's 6th birthday

When questioned about why Diamond did not celebrate their son's birthday, Hamisa displayed a resilient outlook.

She stated that she is at peace with whatever unfolds, acknowledging that she aligns her plans with a higher purpose and accepts life as it unfolds.

"Am very good, very okay. Mimi ni mtu ambaye huwa naendana mipango ya mwenyezi mungu.

"So kitu chochote ambacho mtu atakifanya kwa wakati huu am kitatokea haiwezi kuniadhiri mimi kwa vovote vile kwa sababu maisha ni kupangwa," she said.

Hamisa clarifies rumors

Responding to netizens' suggestions that her husband, Billnass, could be the father of her child, Hamisa calmly clarified her stance. She mentioned that she has already discussed the matter with Billnass and believes that no further explanation is necessary.

She expressed confidence that those around her know the truth and that attempting to convince others who have their own opinions might not be productive.

"Hakuna chochote kinachoniingia kwa sababu sidhani kama kinachoeleweka kinahitaji maelezo. Nilshaongea na naamini Nenga pia alishaongea kwa wakati wake," she said.

Hamisa made it clear that she doesn't feel compelled to meet with Nandy or anyone else to discuss such matters further.

