The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Lynet Okumu

Hamisa Mobetto explains how she relates to Nandy, after claims emerged that Billnass & Hamisa have a child together

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto

Tanzanian actress and model Hamisa Mobetto has recently shed light on the nature of her relationship with fellow singer Nandy, as well as addressing various rumors and controversies that have been circulating in the media.

Recommended articles

In a candid conversation with Tanzanian media outlets on August 10, Hamisa shared intriguing insights into her personal life.

Hamisa Mobetto disclosed interesting details about her current partner, stating that he is not particularly fond of social media, but circumstances have led him to embrace it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

Delving further into her partner's background, Hamisa revealed that he is a businessman with companies in France, China, and several other African countries.

Siwezi nikasema vitu kama pahali tulimeet naye. sidhani kama ni sehemu sahihi laini ni mtu mwema sana. Mimi sikuangi comfortable kupost mpenzi wangu kwenye social media lakini huyu bwana huba lilinizidia. Ni mfanyi biashara, ana kampuni zake baadhi nchini France, China, na some other countries in Africa," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned about why Diamond did not celebrate their son's birthday, Hamisa displayed a resilient outlook.

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

She stated that she is at peace with whatever unfolds, acknowledging that she aligns her plans with a higher purpose and accepts life as it unfolds.

"Am very good, very okay. Mimi ni mtu ambaye huwa naendana mipango ya mwenyezi mungu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So kitu chochote ambacho mtu atakifanya kwa wakati huu am kitatokea haiwezi kuniadhiri mimi kwa vovote vile kwa sababu maisha ni kupangwa," she said.

Responding to netizens' suggestions that her husband, Billnass, could be the father of her child, Hamisa calmly clarified her stance. She mentioned that she has already discussed the matter with Billnass and believes that no further explanation is necessary.

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed confidence that those around her know the truth and that attempting to convince others who have their own opinions might not be productive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hakuna chochote kinachoniingia kwa sababu sidhani kama kinachoeleweka kinahitaji maelezo. Nilshaongea na naamini Nenga pia alishaongea kwa wakati wake," she said.

Hamisa made it clear that she doesn't feel compelled to meet with Nandy or anyone else to discuss such matters further.

Hamissa Mobeto and her son Dylan
Hamissa Mobeto and her son Dylan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

She conveyed the challenge of explaining something that is already evident, emphasizing that she holds her truth and that it might be difficult to convince those who have already formed their conclusions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Baba twins accuses Komarock Modern of negligence amid celebrity endorsements

Baba twins accuses Komarock Modern of negligence amid celebrity endorsements

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media with special shoutout message

WATCH: Kabi WaJesus on his knees, hands on Milly as he sends emotional request

WATCH: Kabi WaJesus on his knees, hands on Milly as he sends emotional request

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]