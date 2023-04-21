The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian socialite, Hamisa Mobetto, has announced that she is quitting music because of the following reason

Tanzanian socialite, Hamisa Mobetto, has announced that she is quitting music after achieving her desired goals

In a recent interview with journalists, the singer stated that she only intended to have a short-lived music career as it was just a hobby for her.

Hamisa revealed that she had accomplished what she wanted from music and had no intention of having a long-lasting musical career.

"I wanted to do like one or two songs. I accomplished what I wanted. In life, you are given a chance to do what you want to do, and if you are happy with it, then that's you," she said.

READ: Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

The singer, who is also a model and businesswoman, added that she loved her short and sweet music career and had no challenges.

"It is just a hobby, something that I do for fun, so I don't believe there are challenges for me," she stated.

Hamisa has been making headlines lately after praising a man she is dating, claiming that he is the one.

READ: Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

She expressed her feelings for him, stating that she wants to spend the rest of her life with him.

"For the first time, I've found someone that I can actually speak the same language, and everything is so easy with him. Everything is so perfect," she said.

The socialite couldn't contain her excitement and went on to reveal her plans to marry her man.

"I wanna marry him. I wanna marry my man. I wanna cook for him," she added

READ: Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Hamisa also promised to spoil her future mother-in-law with gifts, saying that she would get her a present.

"She gave birth to a man that has good behaviour, he smells nice," she said.

The singer concluded by stating that she was just happy and in love with her man, whom she described as being "perfect."

Hamisa's fans will surely miss her music, but it seems that the socialite has moved on to new endeavors in her personal life.

