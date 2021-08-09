Diamond ‘Snubs’ son with Hamisa Mobetto as he turns 4 years Old

On Sunday, Diamond snubbed baby Dylan’s Birthday until late in the night when he opted to put up a photo, wishing the young Lion a Happy Birthday with a short and precious message that has now elicited wild reactions.

“Yes! young Lion was born today @dylandeetz ❤️👑❤️ #Obimoo #Prince 🎂” reads the message from Diamond to son Dylan.

Diamond and son Dylan Pulse Live Kenya

As opposed to Tiffah’s Birthday, Platnumz was up until late (August 6th) and jot down a heartfelt message wishing his Young princess a happy Birthday at exactly 00:04am. But for his son with Hamisa, he ignored the Birthday boy the whole day before posting late in the night (9:20PM) when the day was almost over.

A section argued that Chibu Dangote is not proud of his son with Hamisa, he is with the kids he sired with Zari Hassan.

Netizens were quick to Notice that even Platnumz tagged a parody account while wishing his son a happy Birthday, raising eyebrows on whether he was forced to write the short message.

Diamond and son Dylan Pulse Live Kenya

Apart from Diamond and his sister Esma Platnumz, the rest of the WCB family, ignored Dylan’s Birthday, as opposed to that of Princess Tiffah where they were all over social media with her pictures.

Reactions

pere__________ “Umechelewa sana kumpost kaka😂😂😂😂 au sio mwanao. Umepigwa na kitu kizito kichwani😂”

aisha.pisikali “UMEMPOST BAADA YA KUNANGWA SANA MITANDAONI PENDA WATOTO WAKO SAWA MWAMBIE MAMA YAKO AACHE ROHO MBAYA KWA HAMISA😢😢😢😢😢”

udaku_trending “Hatimae amempost jmn... Kheeeeh! Nmelalamika sana nipewe tuzo 😂😂😂😂😂”

donatienbaderha “mpaka sai bro.ile Ayiko ustar angalia kina fally wanaowapenda wa wao”

__.ndax “@diamondplatnumz umekosea account ya mtoto wakooo😂😂😂😂😂.. Hio fan account 💔😂😂”

abdallahsaid49 “Angalau timu Mobeto tuko Happy”

aishasiku “Watu wameteta Sanaa Aya keshampost mwanae tulieni 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥”

monarch_vibe “Nikitaka kushangaa Boss usimpost mwanao @deedaylan Hbd Toto 🎂”

momlee_cakepoint “Mpkaaa jua limezama 🙄😂”

lexney_tz “Afuu una sifa so umekosea kutag acc yake makusud au🔥🔥 @carrymastory njoo😂😂😂”

willyplatnumz_tz “@diamondplatnumz ila umekosea tag 😂😂😂 boss”

reyneshirvania “Hatimae umempost jmn japo n jion san ila sio mbaaaaya🔥🔥🔥😂”

may_princess_f_haroun ‘Nilijua umesahau leo hbd boy😍”

tina_jojo “After what where were you since morning the kind of Father's we have in tz 😂😂😂😂 remember that u have son's so be careful because one day they will turn on u”

loicekahoro “Umetag account ambayo cyo 😂😂😂mbona Kama umeforciwa”

Mama Dangote

On many occasions, Mama Dangote (Diamond’s mother) also have demonstrated preferential treatment towards Zari Hassan’s kids.

In July 2018, Mama Dangote bowed down to pressure and acknowledged Hamisa Mobetto’s son as her own grandchild after months of snubbing him.

For a long time, Bi. Sandrah has demonstrated to have more love for Diamond’s children with his South Africa based baby mama, Zari by regularly posting pictures of her grandson Nillan and granddaughter Tiffah.

However, she has never posted any photo of Diamond’s son with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa, and when she was asked the reason as to why, she said that Dylan will have to wait for his time.

At some point the preferential behavior forced Diamond to ask his mother top love his grandkids equally.