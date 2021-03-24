WCB Wasafi CEO Diamond Platnumz excited a section of his fans with a powerful message after meeting his business rival and owner of EFM/TVE Francis Ciza aka Majizzo for the first time after years of no see.

In his Message, Platnumz mentioned that Tanzania is in need of more young people who are willing to do anything within their powers to succeed and inspire the next generation. Adding that, there is need to work together as young people in order to push the Tanzanian media industry to the next level.

The two who happens to be Hamisa Mobetto’s baby daddies met during a requiem mass for their departed President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

“Tazama vijana hawa waliotoka katika Maisha Duni na ya chini Kabisa....Picha hizi zikawatie moyo vijana wenzetu walio mtaani.. picha hizi ziwe mfano hai wa Maneno ya Hayati Dr. John Pombe magufuli ya kuwa, "ukichapa kazi kwa bidii na kumtumainia Mwenyez Mungu nae atakunyanyua"...Lakini pia zikafundishe "upendo na Umoja Miongoni mwetu"... Nikiwa na mkurugezi wa E - Media @majizzo kwenye Kumuaga Mzee wetu leo” wrote Diamond.

Upon seeing the message from Chibu Dangote, Majizoo replied;

“🙏 Tasnia ya Habari na Burudani inahitaji Vijana wengi zaidi wenye Uthubutu, ubunifu na jitihada ikiwa ni sehemu ya kumuenzi Hayati Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli.

Let’s keep pushing the sky’s the limit @diamondplatnumz”

The two Diamond and Majizzo have always been pitted against each other, when it comes to who owns the number one Radio and TV station in Tanzania.

Hamisa's has two kids Fantasy Majey (Majizzo's) and Dylan (Diamond's).

Reactions

sk_kuku “Hamisa keshapata picha ya kupost Father’s Day 🙏”

chukaput “|Wengine kifo kinawatenganisha na wengine kifo kinawapatanisha”

wemanation_ “Hizi picha ziwekwe kwenye frem apewe hamisa MOBETTO akaweke kwenye chumba cha watoto😂😂😂”

tanzania_worldwide “Anayeumia hapa ni mmakonde. Upatano wa hawa hasara kwa mmakonde”

officialclover8 “Nikiwa mkubwa nataka niwe kama nyie kaka zangu😢”

nyanchamasamantha “Hamisa mobeto must be a very happy woman . 😂😂😂 imagine your baby daddy's in one picture . Sasa aframe hii picha for baby Dylan and baby fancy”

mbukani_classicog “matajiri hawagomban kwa kweli 🙌🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂😂 shughuli anayo mmakonde tu”

