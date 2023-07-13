The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamisa Mobetto unveils new man after gifting herself Range Rover

Lynet Okumu

Hamisa Mobetto celebrates double blessings, a new man & brand new Range Rover Vogue.

Tanzanian businesswoman and model Hamisa Mobetto


Tanzanian businesswoman and model, Hamissa Mobetto, recently took to social media to introduce her mystery man to her fans.

Alongside the exciting news, she also shared her joyous acquisition of a brand-new Range Rover.

In a series of Snapchat stories, Hamissa Mobetto revealed a picture of herself alongside a man she lovingly described as 'my man.'

Tanzanian businesswoman and model Hamisa Mobetto


READ: Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Although his face remained hidden, Hamisa expressed her eternal love for him, promising to cherish him even in her absence.

"To this man right here, i love you beyond words. And i hope you will always feel that even when am not around to tell you so," Hamisa wrote.

In a previous interview, she had openly expressed her belief that she had found her forever love and expressed her desire to spend the rest of her life with him.

Screenshot of Hamisa Mobetto's snapchat post on Wednesday July 12


The singer and model emphasized the deep connection and ease she feels in their relationship, emphasizing that everything feels perfect between them.

"For the first time, I've found someone that I can actually speak the same language, and everything is so easy with him. Everything is so perfect," she said.

Hamisa's excitement for her unidentified partner overflowed as she expressed her plans for marriage and her willingness to care for him.

Tanzanian businesswoman and model Hamisa Mobeto


READ: Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

She enthusiastically mentioned her desire to cook for him, revealing her intention to spoil her future mother-in-law with gifts as well.

"I wanna marry him. I wanna marry my man. I wanna cook for him," she added

Alongside her romantic revelation, Hamisa Mobetto proudly unveiled her latest achievement—a newly acquired Range Rover Vogue.

After years of hard work and determination, she celebrated her success by sharing a video on Instagram, displaying her luxurious ride with her name, Mobetto, elegantly inscribed on the number plate.

Hamisa Mobetto flaunts her new Range Rover Vogue


READ: I had 3 miscarriages for Diamond before we had our son – Hamisa Mobetto

Hamissa initially intended to relish her new car privately but eventually decided to spread the love and showcase her well-deserved accomplishment to her followers.

"Okay, so guys, I initially intended to enjoy my new baby in private, but then I thought, Why not spread the love? I worked really hard for this, so I might as well show it off a bit. Congrats to me," she announced.

This is her second Range Rover. In 2022, Hamisa revealed that her bae bought her a white Range Rover Spot.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
