ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize gives his take on Diamond's 'Komasava' & vision for Tanzanian music

Amos Robi

Chris Brown and Swae Lee are among the artists who have recognised the hit by Diamond

  • Harmonize expressed pride in the international recognition of Tanzanian music
  • The song 'Komasava' exemplifies the vibrant and dynamic nature of Tanzanian music, resonating with fans worldwide
  • Harmonize hinted at upcoming projects including a new album and plans to inspire the Tanzanian national football team

Konde Music Worldwide CEO and renowned Tanzanian artist Harmonize shared his excitement over Diamond Platnumz's latest hit 'Komasava' capturing the attention of global superstar Chris Brown.

The new track, featuring Khalil Harisson and Chley, has become a sensation across the continent and beyond, drawing admiration from top personalities, including African football stars like Victor Osimen.

Harmonize, always an advocate for Tanzanian music, expressed his pride and enthusiasm for the growing international recognition.

"Chris is a fan of good music, and we as Tanzanians need to appreciate that we have pushed our music further," Harmonize remarked.

"Our songs are going viral, and the posting and commenting show how collaborative we are. I think we need more of that. Let's keep pushing so that it becomes normal," he added.

Bongo artist Harmonize (Instagram)
Bongo artist Harmonize (Instagram)

This endorsement from Chris Brown is just one of many accolades Diamond Platnumz has received for 'Komasava,' a track that exemplifies the vibrant and dynamic nature of Tanzanian music.

The song's infectious beats and captivating lyrics have resonated with fans worldwide, elevating Tanzanian music to new heights.

Amidst the excitement surrounding 'Komasava,' Harmonize also hinted at his own upcoming projects.

He revealed plans for a new album, which he hopes will serve as an inspiration to the Tanzanian national football team in their quest for World Cup glory. This announcement has fans eagerly anticipating what Harmonize has in store next.

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

In related news, Harmonize recently celebrated the launch of his fifth studio album, 'Muziki Wa Samia.'

Released on May 25, 2024, the album is a tribute to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and marks another milestone in Harmonize's illustrious career, which began in 2015.

The launch event for 'Muziki Wa Samia' was nothing short of spectacular, attracting a host of notable figures from the entertainment industry, including singers, actors, and politicians.

Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram)
Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram)

The guest of honour was President Samia Suluhu Hassan herself, who praised Harmonize for his growth and contribution to the Tanzanian music scene. "Harmonize has impressed me so much," President Samia commented.

"He has grown, and I can also see other creatives flourishing, which makes me proud."

Amos Robi
