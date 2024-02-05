The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alikiba's exclusive requirement for collaborating with artists on his record label

Amos Robi

Tommy Flavour in a past interview revealed it was not easy to secure a collaboration with Kiba despite being his boss

Tanzanian musician Alikiba

Being signed to a record label helmed by a top-tier artist often holds the promise of collaborative opportunities and accelerated career growth.

However, Tanzanian music sensation Alikiba has unveiled a stark reality for artists under his label, King's Music Records. Contrary to popular belief, securing a collaboration with Alikiba himself is not a straightforward endeavour.

In an exclusive interview with Clouds FM, Alikiba divulged the stringent conditions and philosophical approach he adopts when considering collaborative ventures with artists under his wing.

Alikiba emphasised the necessity for artists to first achieve a level of self-awareness and recognition before approaching him for collaborative endeavours.

Tommy Flavour with Alikiba

Reflecting on remarks made by artist Tommy Flavour regarding difficulties in securing a collaboration on the track 'Huku,' despite being the CEO of the company, Alikiba elaborated on his approach to collaboration.

"Wasanii wangu niwashawapigia mkwara, unataka kufanya na mimi nyimbo, jitafute kwanza so wakishajitafuta ndio waje kufanya na mimi collabo watu wawe wanaelewa uwezo wao uko wapi lakini thats the good way ya kufanya kazi na mtu mkubwa," he stated.

Drawing parallels to his aspirations, Alikiba illustrated the significance of personal growth and recognition in the realm of collaborations.

Alikiba

He posited that akin to his hypothetical desire to collaborate with Jay Z, he must first elevate himself to a level where his artistry garners global recognition and curiosity.

"Lets say mimi hapa sasa hivi nkafanye nyimbo na Jay Z kuna watu watanishangaa huyu msanii wa wapi huyu, I am very sure sijulikani duniani kote lazima njitafute sana mpaka Jay Z askie kwamba kuna mtu ndio hata nikifanya naye inamake sense," he added.

Among the talented artists signed to King's Music Records are Tommy Flavour, K2ga, Kusah, Vanillah Music, and his brother AbduKiba.

Alikiba performing at a concert

The establishment of King's Music Records by Alikiba in 2020 marked a new chapter in his career following his departure from RockStar Africa.

