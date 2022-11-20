RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Charles Ouma

Zuchu who is currently on a tour in the U.S broke down in tears, admitting that her first show in Houston, Texas failed.

Tanzanian superstar, Zuchu in an interview during her ongoing tour in the USA with a series of shows lined up
Tanzanian songstress Zuchu who is currently on a tour in the United States of America was moved to tears after a failed show in Houston, Texas.

The superstar failed to attract the desired crowd after only a handful of fans attended the event that was her first stop in the ongoing tour.

The superstar admitted that the show did not go as planned, leaving her in tears but she has since resolved to use the experience to learn and prepare better for the future writing:

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston Didn't Go as planned.

"Ila Namshukuru kila Aliejitokeza Kwa ajili yangu (I thank everyone who attended) I love y'all . As I'm crying and sobbing right now ila Hii leo Imenipa Hasira ya kufanya zaidi." (Today’s experience has fired me up to do more in the future).

She admitted that such experiences recently made her think twice on choosing music as a career, but has since accepted failure as part of her success.

"Recently I lost my energy to even work hard Kibinaadamu tu, I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this zinanipa majibu ya kwamba a few chosen ones hutolewa kama mfano ili ije kua rahisi kwa wengine."

"Kina Simba wanawezajae Yarrabi well in their stories kuna A lot of failures Ndo pengine zinawafikish Walipo (The likes of Simba make it, but in their stories are a lot of failures too that perhaps fired them to where they are currently). I ACCEPT FAILING AS A PART OF MY SUCCESS.” Zuchu added.

Zuchu has a series of concerts lined up across the US as part of her ongoing tour in which she hopes to connect with fans and give them the best of her performances.

