Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

The superstar failed to attract the desired crowd after only a handful of fans attended the event that was her first stop in the ongoing tour.

The superstar admitted that the show did not go as planned, leaving her in tears but she has since resolved to use the experience to learn and prepare better for the future writing:

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston Didn't Go as planned.

"Ila Namshukuru kila Aliejitokeza Kwa ajili yangu (I thank everyone who attended) I love y'all . As I'm crying and sobbing right now ila Hii leo Imenipa Hasira ya kufanya zaidi." (Today’s experience has fired me up to do more in the future).

She admitted that such experiences recently made her think twice on choosing music as a career, but has since accepted failure as part of her success.

"Recently I lost my energy to even work hard Kibinaadamu tu, I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this zinanipa majibu ya kwamba a few chosen ones hutolewa kama mfano ili ije kua rahisi kwa wengine."

"Kina Simba wanawezajae Yarrabi well in their stories kuna A lot of failures Ndo pengine zinawafikish Walipo (The likes of Simba make it, but in their stories are a lot of failures too that perhaps fired them to where they are currently). I ACCEPT FAILING AS A PART OF MY SUCCESS.” Zuchu added.