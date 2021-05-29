In a cryptic message, the Never Give Up hitmaker compared Diamond to other seasoned Tanzanian artistes while insinuating that they are ‘old.’

“BET, I know how you guys care about legends, 2022 please don’t forget Sir Nature and H.Baba,” read Harmonize’s message.

However, the two (Sir Nature and H.Baba) are legends in the Tanzanian music scene.

Harmonize takes a jibe at Diamond over his BET Nomination (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize and Diamond Fallout

In 2019, Harmonize made the decision to quit Diamond’s WCB label, claiming that he had to part with Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.

He also admitted that he was not in talking terms with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond’s BET nomination

The 2021 BET Awards lineup is out and singer Diamond Platnumz is the only star flying high the East African flag at the Prestigious Awards.