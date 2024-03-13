Hassan Mugambi's Biography: Education, family, career & joining public service

Mugambi, who now serves as the communication advisor in the Ministry of Defense, took to social media to share a photo as he reported for duty.

The snapshot was taken at the Ministry of Defence offices and was accompanied by a caption “The way to do great work is to love what you do. Ramadhan Kareem.”

Mugambi's transition to his new position came after the retirement of Bogita Ongeri, the long-serving Director of Communications at the ministry, who had reached the mandatory retirement age.

Hassan Mugambi's background and education

Born on July 26, 1988, in Nairobi, Kenya, Hassan Mugambi hails from Kibera, Africa's largest slum.

He completed his primary education at Meru Boarding Primary School before attending Kanyakine High School in Meru County.

Subsequently, Mugambi pursued his higher education at the East African School of Journalism and later at the University of Nairobi.

Hassan Mugambi's media career

Mugambi kickstarted his career at Pamoja FM, a radio station in Kibra. His breakthrough came when he joined K24, leveraging the opportunity to sharpen his Swahili skills as a reporter, producer, and news anchor.

In 2017, he transitioned to Citizen TV, where he gained widespread recognition for his comprehensive coverage of security matters, earning accolades such as the Outstanding Media Security Investigative Journalist 2019 award.

Hassan Mugambi's wife & children

In 2023, Mugambi publicly revealed his relationship with Mwanaidy Shishi, culminating in their marriage in a Muslim ceremony known as 'Nikah' in June 2023.

The couple frequently shares their relationship milestones and happiness with their followers on social media.

Additionally, Mugambi has been open about his bond with his children, (with another woman), often featuring them in his public posts.

Hassan Mugambi's controversy and apology

Mugambi faced controversy in January 2019 when he was involved in an altercation with a fellow journalist during a press conference.