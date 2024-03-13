The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hassan Mugambi's Biography: Education, family, career & joining public service

Lynet Okumu

Hassan Mugambi's journey: From Kibera slum to the Ministry of Defence Office

Veteran Kenyan Journalist Hassan Mugambi has officially commenced his duties at his new job station, weeks after bidding farewell to Citizen TV.

Mugambi, who now serves as the communication advisor in the Ministry of Defense, took to social media to share a photo as he reported for duty.

The snapshot was taken at the Ministry of Defence offices and was accompanied by a caption “The way to do great work is to love what you do. Ramadhan Kareem.”

Little known details about Hassan Mugambi's fiancée who runs her restaurant

Mugambi's transition to his new position came after the retirement of Bogita Ongeri, the long-serving Director of Communications at the ministry, who had reached the mandatory retirement age.

Born on July 26, 1988, in Nairobi, Kenya, Hassan Mugambi hails from Kibera, Africa's largest slum.

He completed his primary education at Meru Boarding Primary School before attending Kanyakine High School in Meru County.

Subsequently, Mugambi pursued his higher education at the East African School of Journalism and later at the University of Nairobi.

Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi shares adorable moment with daughter

Mugambi kickstarted his career at Pamoja FM, a radio station in Kibra. His breakthrough came when he joined K24, leveraging the opportunity to sharpen his Swahili skills as a reporter, producer, and news anchor.

In 2017, he transitioned to Citizen TV, where he gained widespread recognition for his comprehensive coverage of security matters, earning accolades such as the Outstanding Media Security Investigative Journalist 2019 award.

The agreement Hassan Mugambi had with journalists before slapping them

In 2023, Mugambi publicly revealed his relationship with Mwanaidy Shishi, culminating in their marriage in a Muslim ceremony known as 'Nikah' in June 2023.

The couple frequently shares their relationship milestones and happiness with their followers on social media.

Additionally, Mugambi has been open about his bond with his children, (with another woman), often featuring them in his public posts.

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in a private ceremony

Mugambi faced controversy in January 2019 when he was involved in an altercation with a fellow journalist during a press conference.

He promptly apologised for his actions, vowing not to repeat the mistake.

