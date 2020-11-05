Business woman Zari Hassan is aboard a Kenya Airways Plane taking her kids to Tanzania to meet their father Diamond Platnumz, after two years.

A number of photos and short videos shared by Zari shows her in the company of her two kids inside a plane, enjoying their trip to Tanzania.

In one of the photos shared on Nillan’s Instagram page, indicates clearly that he is headed home.

“Home Coming” reads the caption. On the other hand, Tiffah’s caption says “Time to meet the family”.

Tiffah Dangote and Nillan

Tiffah and Nillan had not seen their father face to face for close to 2 and a half years since the day Zari broke up with Platnumz on 14th Feb 2018. At some point they were talking through their lawyers because they had fallen apart.

However, mid this year, they patched things and confirmed that they are now co-parenting well.

Just the other day, Diamond’s Mother Mama Dangote had also revealed that she was preparing to receive her grandchildren after a long time of no see.

Also Read: Diamond’s surprise video call to Zari on her 40th Birthday Party, Switch TV Presenter denies alleged affair with DJ MO and other top stories

Diamond and his Family

Surprise video

On September 27, WCB President made a surprise video call to her Baby Mama Zari Hassan during her 40th Birthday party that had been graced by close friends and family.

As per a short video seen by Pulse Live, Zari is seen having a chat with Platnumz in company of her friends as she said: “Baba Tee has never forgot to check on his Queen” adding "Diamooooond…. sawa Baba Tee tutaongea baadaye”.