ADVERTISEMENT
Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Amos Robi

Lotan has already began his new role which has seen him travel to London, England

Lotan Salapei
Lotan Salapei

Homeboyz Radio presenter, Lotan Salapei, has announced that he has joined the Supersport TV network's 'All Access Crew' show.

The show, which takes viewers behind the scenes in various clubs around the world, will see Lotan travelling to different locations to share his experiences with audiences.

Lotan, who hosts the 'Boyz Club' show alongside Kerry Martin on Homeboyz Radio, took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news with his followers.

"Some personal news now, You heard it here first! I am so excited to announce that I am officially part of the Supersport TV ALL ACCESS CREW and I can’t wait to bring you along the journey!" Lotan exclaimed.

Lotan's new role is expected to see him covering major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Women's World Cup. He has already begun his travels, having visited the training camp of the English Premier League club, Arsenal. There, he shared insights into how things work behind the scenes.

Lotan's move to Supersport TV marks a significant achievement in his career as a journalist. His work at Homeboyz Radio has earned him a reputation as a competent and reliable sports presenter.

Before joining radio, Lotan quit a well-paying job in Rwanda as he sought to find his way to radio.

"I was doing Human rights for an organization in Rwanda. I was the country's lead for the organization. I always wanted to be in media and In December 2017, I quit my job and came back to Kenya on January 4, 2018, and started finding a way out to be on air. Homeboyz took a chance on me and I'm here," he said in a past interview.

Lotan Salapei and Arsenal star Thomas Partey
Lotan Salapei and Arsenal star Thomas Partey Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being slotted for different shows, Lotan has found a way to remain connected to sports which he has a great interest in.

