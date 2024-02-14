Hopekid expands creative horizons with launch of new YouTube show [Details]

The artist took to his Instagram page to share the exhilarating news about this new chapter in his career, promising a thrilling experience for his followers.

"Ladies and gentlemen, something exciting is coming your way #HOME_OF_LIES The season premiere only on HOPEKID KENYA YOUTUBE CHANNEL……STARTING THIS THURSDAY 10AM EAT…. hii mtafurahiaaaa… New beginnings, endless opportunities," Hopekid announced, sparking anticipation among his fans and followers.

'Home of lies' poster Pulse Live Kenya

The show, which will air on Hopekid's YouTube channel, currently boasting 26K subscribers, is expected to significantly increase its following with this fresh and captivating content.

'Home of Lies' promises to delve into moments where celebrities and everyday people have found themselves entangled in webs of lies or hiding the truth, offering viewers a mix of entertainment, revelation, and perhaps, a dose of reality checks.

Hopekid won't be steering this ship alone; he's joined by a dynamic team including content creator Marian Nelolo, who will take to the streets for insightful interviews, and Barakakeilla, who will co-host the show alongside Hopekid, ensuring a diverse and engaging viewing experience.

The guest list for 'Home of Lies' reads like a who's who of the Kenyan entertainment industry, featuring stars like Eddie Butita, Dr. Ofweneke, and comedian Mulamwah, among others.

This lineup promises to bring a variety of perspectives and, undoubtedly, some juicy revelations to the show, making it a must-watch for fans and new viewers alike.