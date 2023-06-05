How ex-Classic 105 presenter's suit against employer transformed the media industry

The legal action was initiated by Muikamba in 2021 when she filed a lawsuit at the Employment and Labour Relations Court. Her claim sought compensation, alleging that she was forced to resign from the company due to a toxic working environment, which she believed amounted to constructive dismissal.

The lawsuit requested compensation for the 'unexpired contract' valued at Sh2,160,000 and general damages for unlawful termination amounting to 12 months' pay, totaling Sh3,502,738.68.

However, the court ruling favoured Muikamba's former employer, granting her only Sh6,000 for her voice-over services and dismissing her other claims.

In her statement, Muikamba acknowledged that while she did not achieve a complete triumph, there were other victories to celebrate. She emphasized that her intention in taking legal action was not solely about winning every claim, but rather about standing up for what is right and driving transformative change in workplace culture.

Despite the outcome not being entirely in her favour, Muikamba expressed contentment and peace with the stance she took. She firmly believes that her actions, along with those of other individuals who have come forward, have already had a significant impact.

"Two years ago, I took legal action against my former employer, it was not a decision I took lightly. My intention was to create awareness and encourage a transformative change in the workplace culture. It would be disingenuous to claim a complete triumph.

"However, I firmly believe that the pursuit of justice was never solely about winning every claim; it was about standing up for what is right," Muikamba said.

According to Muikamba, the legal proceedings initiated important conversations, prompted internal investigations, and sparked a re-evaluation of policies within the media industry.

The radio presenter stressed the importance of upholding the principle of a safe and healthy workplace. Looking ahead, Muikamba remains resolute in her commitment to the principles that transcend any legal victory or defeat.

"What truly matters is upholding the principle of a safe and healthy workplace. Moving forward, I remain resolute in my commitment to principles that transcend any legal victory or defeat. By sharing my story and advocating for change, I hope to inspire others to challenge and champion the values that underpin a healthy, respectful workplace," she noted.

