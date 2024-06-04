How Kenyans can support Jahmby Kokai's family as they plan her send-off

The nation is united in mourning the loss of Jahmby Koikai, a remarkable woman who passed away on June 3, 2024.

Jahmby was well-known for her unyielding spirit and tireless advocacy for endometriosis awareness.

Her voice resonated deeply with many, especially those silently suffering from the disease she bravely battled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Jahmby Koikai : A legacy of strength & advocacy

Jahmby Koikai's life was marked by her relentless fight against endometriosis, a condition that affects millions of women worldwide but is often misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

Despite her personal struggles, Jahmby became a beacon of hope, raising awareness and advocating for better medical care and support for those affected by the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her efforts extended beyond just raising awareness; she also provided comfort and solidarity to those suffering in silence.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria Orwoba explains how Kenyans can support Jahmby's family

In the wake of her passing, the community is rallying to support Jahmby's family.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has stepped forward to coordinate these efforts, appealing to Kenyans to contribute towards the funeral arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orwoba's appeal is a testament to the widespread respect and admiration that Jahmby earned through her advocacy.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

How to contribute towards Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Senator Orwoba took to her social media accounts to call on Kenyans to show their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that any contribution, no matter the size, would be greatly appreciated by Jahmby's family during this difficult time. In her heartfelt message, Orwoba provided details on how to contribute:

"Njambi has rested. As we all come to terms with this, the family needs all our support. A little goes a long way; kindly send all contributions, big or small, to Barbara on 0758638436 as the family prepares for her send-off. I will communicate further information when updated by her family. Let's give our endo-warrior a memorable send-off," Orwoba said.