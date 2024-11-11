The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How Man Kush discovered he had Sh14 million in coins [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Man Kush sheds light on his unexpected fortune linked to Kenya’s biggest coin shortage.

Pastor Paul Kuria aka Man Kush


In a recent appearance on the popular Mic Cheque podcast, renowned pastor and motivational speaker, Pastor Paul Kuria aka Man Kush, shared a remarkable story that left listeners astonished.

Known for his candid nature and impactful messages, Pastor Man Kush revealed details about his past ministry efforts and an unexpected encounter involving his amassed wealth.

During the interview, Pastor Man Kush recounted a period when his evangelical crusades had made an indelible mark across Kenya.

"I had gone around this country of ours, making the biggest crusades. You see?" he said, recalling the scale of his outreach efforts.

Pastor Man Kush
Pastor Man Kush

The highlight of his story, however, was the revelation of his unusual accumulation of coins.

Pastor Man Kush mentioned, "I remember one time, the Kenya government said that whoever is having coins, the country is having a shortage of coins. I had 12 bags of 90 kg in my house."

This unexpected hoard had him reaching out to the banks when he realised the magnitude of his collection.

"I had to call the bank to come and count the coins so that they can go back to circulation. Well, they were about 13 or 14 million."

This story sheds light on a time when cash donations were common in large public gatherings and speaks to the scale of financial contributions during his crusades.

Watch Man Kush tell the story in the video below:

2011-2012

In late 2011, the then Central Bank of Kenya Governor Njuguna Ndung'u launched a campaign called "Chomoa Coins" and continued into 2012.

This initiative aimed to address a perceived shortage of coins, particularly in urban areas, where retailers reported difficulties in providing change.

The CBK acknowledged that while there were sufficient coins in circulation, the issue stemmed from hoarding by the public.

The campaign successfully encouraged the circulation of coins that had been stashed away by consumers.

New generation coins from Central Bank of Kenya
New generation coins from Central Bank of Kenya
2018

In 2018, Reports surfaced again regarding a shortage of coins, especially lower denominations.

Retailers indicated that they were often unable to provide change, leading to practices such as offering sweets or matchboxes instead of coins.

The CBK reiterated that there was no actual shortage but emphasised the need for better circulation of existing coins.

2020

The issue resurfaced as businesses reported ongoing challenges with coin availability.

Despite claims from the CBK that sufficient quantities of coins were released into circulation, the public perception remained that there was a shortage, particularly during peak shopping seasons.

READ: Origin behind symbols of Dollar [$], Pound [£], & Euro [€] currencies

Man Kush’s story is more than an intriguing anecdote; it’s a glimpse into the unique intersection of religious influence and economic trends in Kenya.

His unexpected Sh14 million coin hoard underscores the substantial financial contributions garnered during his large-scale crusades.

This revelation also mirrors periods of public coin shortages, shedding light on how practices like hoarding impacted circulation.





