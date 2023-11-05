The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya

Charles Ouma

American YouTuber MrBeast whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson has impressed Kenyans with his charitable deeds after digging up 52 wells, constructing a bridge, and providing computers to schools in Kenya.

The content creator took to social media to share a video of his journey with a section of netizens trolling the Kenyan government and opining that the government’s own record pales in comparison to what the Youtuber has done in 8 months.

Some went a step further and cautioned government officials not to play politics by launching projects accomplished by the American Youtuber.

Appalled by the dirty drinking water that school children were using, the Youtuber embarked on a mission to construct 100 well across the continent with 52 in Kenya.

"These 100 wells we built in Africa will change a lot of lives but definitely not enough. That is why we need your help," he stated.

Acknowledging that not all may be impressed by his video, the YouTube sensation who boasts of over 200million subscribers noted that he uploaded the video to inspire his audience to help others.

READ: Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same,”Mr Beast wrote.

Netizens troll politicians

While appreciating his deeds, netizens went ham on politicians who have been enjoying media coverage and parading their development initiatives funded by taxpayers on social media, noting that they do not come anywhere close to what the philanthropic content creator has done for the country.

Photos of politicians flying in choppers to go and construct mud houses, launching chief’s office or bore holes surfaced on social media, placed side by side with Mr Beast’s projects.

Below are some reactions from netizens.

