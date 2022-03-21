Citizen TV's Lulu Hassan wins prestigious award in Tanzania [Photo]

On Sunday, an elated Ms Hassan shared the good news with her fans after receiving the coveted award during a gala ceremony that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“Taking this opportunity to thank God for the far He Has brought me, but most of all, I want to say I couldn’t do this without all of you .Thank you for supporting me. Lulu hassan atawazwa kama mwanamke wa shoka afrika mashariki nchini Tanzania!” #mwanamkewashoka Thank you.

“Ahsante sana @efmtanzania @tvetanzania @dinamarious @vidagnm kwa kunitawaza kama Mwanamke wa Shoka Afrika Mashariki....Ahsante sana. Ahsante Tanzania ❤ God Bless you,” shared Lulu Hassan.

Mwanamke wa Shoka – is an annual event organized by EFM under the leadership of their able CEO Francis Ciza aka Majizzo - to celebrated women in different aspects of life. The awards are usually held in line with International Women’s Day - a day dedicated at uplifting women and honouring their achievements across the globe.

The win by the Citizen TV news anchor attracted congratulatory messages from a section of her 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Lulu was fated for her huge contribution in the East Africa film industry – through her production company dubbed Jiffy Pictures. She co-owns the company with her hubby Rashid Abdalla and over the years they have produced programs like; Maria, Sultana, Zora, Kovu, Huba, Kaidi, Mizani, Moyo, Aziza, and Maza.

