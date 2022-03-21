Jiffy Pictures CEO Lulu Hassan has been crowned ‘Mwanamke Wa Shoka’ in the whole of East Africa in the just concluded Mwanamke wa Shoka awards organized by Tanzanian media house EFM and TVE.
Citizen TV's Lulu Hassan wins prestigious award in Tanzania [Photo]
On Sunday, an elated Ms Hassan shared the good news with her fans after receiving the coveted award during a gala ceremony that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
“Taking this opportunity to thank God for the far He Has brought me, but most of all, I want to say I couldn’t do this without all of you .Thank you for supporting me. Lulu hassan atawazwa kama mwanamke wa shoka afrika mashariki nchini Tanzania!” #mwanamkewashoka Thank you.
“Ahsante sana @efmtanzania @tvetanzania @dinamarious @vidagnm kwa kunitawaza kama Mwanamke wa Shoka Afrika Mashariki....Ahsante sana. Ahsante Tanzania ❤ God Bless you,” shared Lulu Hassan.
Mwanamke wa Shoka – is an annual event organized by EFM under the leadership of their able CEO Francis Ciza aka Majizzo - to celebrated women in different aspects of life. The awards are usually held in line with International Women’s Day - a day dedicated at uplifting women and honouring their achievements across the globe.
The win by the Citizen TV news anchor attracted congratulatory messages from a section of her 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
Lulu was fated for her huge contribution in the East Africa film industry – through her production company dubbed Jiffy Pictures. She co-owns the company with her hubby Rashid Abdalla and over the years they have produced programs like; Maria, Sultana, Zora, Kovu, Huba, Kaidi, Mizani, Moyo, Aziza, and Maza.
