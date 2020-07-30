Instagram star and actress Trisha Khalid has opened up on her debut acting role Ruby on Swahili Telenovela Kovu.

Speaking to Pulse Live, Ms Trisha who has grown to become one of the most cherished actresses in Kenya said that when she landed the role, she thought it would be difficult for her, but she nevertheless took it up because she liked Ruby’s daring nature.

“I found her too much and too full of herself and high-maintenance in everything. It’s like she lived on the moon”

Instagram star cum Actress Trisha Khalid speaks on her role ‘Ruby’ on Swahili Telenovela – Kovu

“I like her guts and her impulses. It’s very interesting because life is all about taking risks, and Ruby does take risks,” she said.

The Instagram star mentioned that she found it perplexing when it came to drawing the lines between herself and her new role (Trisha and Ruby), and the experience has been exciting, and she loves it.

“The most challenging thing, this far, about playing Ruby has been trying to maintain her realities, which are a bit exaggerated in real life from my perspective as Trisha. Striking that balance between her world and Trisha’s has been quite a task but I have come to love it because it’s the challenges that make this experience exciting,” said Trisha.

Ruby is Trisha Khalid’s first acting role and according to her, she did not expect to receive so much love from fans of the Swahili Telenovela created by news anchors Lulu Hassan and hubby Rashid Abdalla.

“Honestly I didn’t expect Ruby to receive this much love. I didn’t like her at first, and so I didn’t think she would be liked by many people but it is what it is. She’s a character that people love to hate,” added Trisha.

Kovu, airs weekly on Showmax and Maisha Magic Plus.

