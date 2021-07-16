Huyo ni Maskini- Ezekiel Mutua mocks Eric Omondi again, he responds angrily

In an interview with Milele FM, Mutua dismissed reports that Omondi gave Bahati the Sh200K he was to receive from his office (KFCB) before the partnership was cancelled.

"Hakuna pesa alitoa, Omondi ni maskini bana hizo ni sarakasi tu za kujionyesha tu. Iliwekwa account gani kama ilikuwa pesa za kweli.Wanafanya hizo sarakasi kukejeli serekali lakini hakuna pesa ya kweli.

Hao watu wote ni Maskini wa kusaidiwa, hakuna pesa wanawezatoa. Mbona hakuwa amempatia mbeleni, angojee sisi, tuondoe ndo yeye atoe. Omodni hana hata mia hat elfu kumi ya kupatia watu. Wasanii wanaumi nay eye ni muombaji na sarakasi tu na hizo sarakasi ndo zinawanya waende into depression. They want to play big, kuonyesha they are big na hawako sawa. We talk to them, we know them, we know their records and their accounts. We know how they operate and who is making money” said Ezekiel Mutua.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The Moral Cop went on to state that; “Yeye anatengeneza pesa wapi, ndio maana wanaingilia hiyo mambo ya umalaya, Useless content ya Wife Material, coz he can only thrive on those sides. But I real sense the content that has money is the one that is good for family, children. Mwambie akuonyeshe record pesa anatoa wapi ama alienda wapi akalipwa real money. So wakiona ahatuwaungi mkoni inawaadhiri wao wenyewe… the real cooperate that has money cannot associate with such nonsense”.

Omondi Hits Back

In quick rejoinder, Omondi who is in Tanzania for the preparation of his upcoming show over the weekend, hit out at the KFCB boss, saying he will ensure he is not office by September this year.

Omondi said that he is tired of Mutua’s unfounded allegations, as he always make his money through blood and sweet.

Adding the he is disappointed in Mutua for calling entire industry “MASKINI ambao hawajiwezi”.

“ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!! We have to stop this NONSENSE!!! All the money I make is through blood and Sweat, most of the money you make is through Misappropriation of Public funds. Kama mimi ni Maskini basi wewe ni MWIZI, wa PESA za Serikali. You promised @mulamwah only to withdraw at the last minute, then you did the same with @bahatikenya only to let him down on the day of his event I had to come through for him like a true brother, but you are a pathological liar Daktari.

I am currently in Dar Es Salaam about to make HISTORY by filling up the NATIONAL STADIUM and making money while at it. I promise you by the time I land back in kenya I will ensure you are not occupying that office by September, juu you can not call an entire industry MASKINI ambao hawajiwezi. Hawa ni Vijana ambao wanajituma ili wapate chakula. ENOUGH!!!” wrote Omondi.