I don’t care about him – Jacque Maribe responds to question about Jowie Irungu

Journalist Jacque Maribe has for the first time responded to the question about her ex-boyfriend Jowie Joe Irungu, saying that she does not care about him.

In an interview with True Love, Ms Maribe who had been asked about the three men linked to her in various blog publications (Dennis Itumbi, Eric Omondi and Jowie Irungu) said she does not talk about Jowie.

She went on to explain that she cannot talk about him because of the directives given from court over their case, and that there is no way of talking about him without talking about what happened.

“I don’t talk about that man. One, because we have a court gag and there is no way of speaking about him and not giving details of what happened. And second, I just don’t really care about him at all,” said Jacque Maribe.

Her words come a few weeks after Jowie disclosed that they ended their relationship while he was in prison.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Jowie said that he decided not to talk to Ms Maribe, after they decided to end their relationship.

Jowie proposing to Jacque Maribe

He went on to mention that they only talk once in a while when checking up on her.

“I decided not to. Ile tu you know we broke up while I was still inside. Being content is the best thing and for me nothing moved because I still had my Jah (God) in me… We don’t talk maybe check up on, once in a blue moon,” said Jowie.

