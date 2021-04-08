I hated my big lips growing up – Brenda Wairimu

Kenyan actress, Brenda Wairimu has for the first time disclosed that she hated her big lips, while growing up.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one who had shared a picture of the first paid advert she featured in, said she got the job because of her big lips.

She called on her followers to always remember the beginning of their journey.

“I hated my big lips growing up, they ended up being the reason I got this gig...there is a lesson in there somewhere 🤍 Remember the beginning.... Throwback to my first ever paid advert, years ago 🍫🍫🍫” wrote Brenda Wairimu.

Following her post, fellow actress Nyce Wanjeri (Shiro of Auntie Boss) said she hated her big eyes growing up, and now they are her asset when it comes to acting.

“I hated my eyes they are big and I was, aaah okey I am still slender now they are my asset in acting 😍. Go girl thanks for this reminder,” Nyce Wanjeri responded to Ms Wairimu’s post.

Nyce Wanjeri (Instagram)

Her fans also shared things they didn’t like about themselves while growing up, which they have now fully embraced.

macharia_reggy I knew the importance of big lips untill I travelled...white people envy them and they kept asking how much I did botox 😂..they are struggling to have big lips...and I become proud of them ...they are my flex

fassiebrendar Nikiwa primary singeenda shule bila viatu ama na open shoes ju nlikua naona nkiwa na kamguu kafupi kanono😏but now am so proud of my legs😋😋I even find them sexy😂😂😂😂😂

thetoydoctor1 I grew up hating my big calves only to realise that guys import them and wear them with panty hoses. From then I rock my "masgwembe" unapologetically.

fatuomakeupartistafrica 😂😂😂😂 Na watu wanalipa pesa kupata hiyo dada halimo say alhamdulilah

shikunginyo Big lips are yummy...😜The day my big tummy will land me a gig... though. 🤦🏽‍♀️

magndeke I hated my big boobs back in high school my fellow students would tell me all manner of things killing my esteem... Kumbe they are a huge turn on.

angella__ishimwe @brendawairimu_ Thank you for inspiring me, I have the same insecurity about my lips but now I know there is always a good reason for something