The Queen and Princess of TV Catherine Kasavuli has spoken up after media personality Kamene Goro landed in trouble with Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).
I literally cried when I Saw someone joking about mental health - Catherine Kasavuli
Until it hits home , it hits so different, ask me- Kasavuli
On July 13th, the Kiss FM presenter had made an insensitive joke on Mental Health joking about “Mental Health na hamna akili”.
The post which has since been deleted angered a section of KOT who went ham on Ms Goro, with lectures that mental Health is a serious topic that doesn’t require such banter.
One of them is the legendary Catherine Kasavuli who insinuated that she has personally been faced with a mental health situation and she cried upon seeing Kamene’s post.
“Yesterday I literally cried when I saw someone joking about #mentalhealth .These aren't things to joke about, until it hits home , it hits so different, ask me .
Let's use our platforms regardless of size to raise positive awareness. Lest I get quoted badly, regardless of the Size of your social platform, if you can't spread positive awareness at least don't use it to make fun of #mentalhealth ,” wrote Kasavili in a tweet.
Kasavuli has easily become a KOT favorite after announcement of her TV comeback.
The 59-year old news anchor had retired from the media industry in 2015 but has since made a comeback via Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
After retiring from TV a few years ago, she founded Kasavuli Media Group Limited which is a parent company of 5 other subsidiary companies. Among them is a finishing school for broad casters that fine tunes anchors and an arm that takes care of etiquette.
Kasavuli will be hosting a new show dubbed ‘Legend Edition’ every Saturday on KBC Channel 1.
However, Kamene is yet to say anything about the utterances so it’s all crickets for now on her side.
