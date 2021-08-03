I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

On Tuesday, DJ MO put up a video where his daughter Ladasha Belle Wambo could be seen dissing a meal he had prepared citing that it was yucky and went ahead to spit in the sink.

“Honestly this kid will embarrass me one day 😂😂😂 2 minutes of embarrassment. I tried but I now even give up on on cooking 😂.

See how she exaggerates stuff 😢. @ladashabelle.wambo 😢 @size8reborn what are you laughing about 🤔...I need cooking classes guys … suggest for me a school or individual who can train me to be a 👨‍🍳” wrote DJ Mo.

DJ Mo and Ladasha Pulse Live Kenya

The former NTV Crossover 101 DJ noted that he loves his daughter so much and he is willing to go back to class and improve on his cooking skills so that he can prepare proper meals for his family.

“I love my daughter so much and will do anything to keep her happy. I have thought about it and I’ve decided to pursue a catering course to boost my kitchen skills, because, if I don’t show her how to be treated, who will?” said DJ Mo.

The DJ who is married to the gorgeous gospel musician Size8 Reborn said that he will be joining Jodan College of Technology during their September Intake for a 3 year course in Catering and Hotel Management.

The Muraya's (DJ MO, Size 8, Ladasha and Muraya Jnr) Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Size 8 could be heard in the background laughing at the burnt rice which Dj Mo referred to as crunchy, something that most netizens found hilarious.

According to DJ Mo he settle for the Catering course at the Jordan College because its easily accessible from where he stays.

“I settled here because of how accessible it is, they offer quality training and I talked to my good friend Joshua Makori of NTV who is an alumnus of the institution and he highly recommended it for my course.” noted the father of two.

He went ahead to urge his followers to invest time in their children and shared the importance of keeping them happy in all aspects.

The Muraya's (DJ MO, Size 8, Ladasha and Muraya Jnr) Pulse Live Kenya

A number of celebrities including his wife lauded the move and went on to wish him well on social media.

The college is located in a serene environment in Thika Town and offers a wide array of certificate and diploma programs in Journalism & Mass Communication, Engineering, ICT, Hospitality, Cosmetology, Business and Health.

Reactions

ladybee_254 “🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aiii hio gym sio mchezo lol 🤣🤣 hio ni kanenge 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️”

millychebby “kuja ordinary kitchen for free classes”

size8reborn “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I cant stop laughing, aiiii lakini jnr this boy uuuuuwwwiii”

silvah.mistarish.genge “😂😂😂😂😂”

didamedza “Mm niko busy na junior 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 coz huy mzung simuelew 😂😂😂😂😂”

mollymoxes “Ewooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂 you have to redeem thyselofu.Ati crunchy rice oliskia wapi”

saphiecrystals “Junior naye ameamua toys are not enough😂😂😂😂😂😂”

nashkibs “I will train you”

joyj.oy3017 “Your face😂😂😂😂 uko zile za "but I tried"😂”

kanyagondongo “Amesema stick to your lane😂😂😂”

jokjaro1 “😂😂 Pole Sana ndugu tafuta @holydavemuthengi Akuonyeshe ii maneno 😂😂”